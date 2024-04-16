NBA Academy Africa center Ulrich Chomche declares for 2024 NBA draft

Ulrich Chomche, a 6-foot-10 center from the NBA Academy Africa, reportedly declared for the 2024 NBA draft on Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Chomche, who was born in Cameroon, competed on Saturday with Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon. He recorded four points, four rebounds, three blocked shots and one assist in a 98-75 loss to Team USA.

The 18-year-old also had a strong showing with the NBA Academy Africa in December at the G League Winter Showcase in front of executives and scouts in Orlando, Florida. He established himself as perhaps the top player in the competition.

NBA Africa Academy center Ulrich Chomche of Cameroon is entering the 2024 NBA Draft, his agents at @KlutchSports tell ESPN. Chomche is No. 39 on ESPN’s list of Top 100 prospects. pic.twitter.com/GrFZPzJZ1N — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2024

Chomche is considered a potential first-round pick this year. He has good size and mobility at 240 pounds, enabling him to work in the post and protect the paint with his 7-foot, 4-inch wingspan. He can also step out and shoot a bit, which should only improve with more reps.

He is viewed as a bit of a raw player and will likely need additional development before he can contribute nightly at the next level. He could elect to test the pre-draft process to gain feedback on his game and then play a year in college to further develop his skill set.

Chomche will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

