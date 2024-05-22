Nationals and Twins meet with series tied 1-1

Minnesota Twins (25-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (21-26, third in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-4, 3.91 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -135, Nationals +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Washington has an 8-11 record at home and a 21-26 record overall. The Nationals have a 17-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Minnesota has gone 14-12 in road games and 25-23 overall. The Twins have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .396.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has nine doubles, four triples and seven home runs while hitting .263 for the Nationals. Eddie Rosario is 8-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Santana is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .201 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Twins: 2-8, .207 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.