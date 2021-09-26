National reaction: Bills pull off another lopsided win vs. Washington
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buffalo Bills got their first win in Week 2 with a complete shutout of the Miami Dolphins. Against the Washington Football Team, it wasn’t quite that.
Without late score by the Football Team, it would’ve been even worse… but 43-21 is still a pretty big gap between the Bills and their opponent.
That, plus Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen putting together his best game-to-date of the season? It caught some attention across the national NFL landscape/
Here are national reactions to the Bills’ win over Washington:
Marcus Spears, ESPN
Man @ESanders_10 handing that rock to the young fan and the OMG reaction always gets me @BuffaloBills great stuff to all the players that do it 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 26, 2021
PFT, Barstool Sports
I would offically like to opt out of the WFT Bills game
— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 26, 2021
Mike Clay, ESPN
Tre'Davious White is shadowing Terry McLaurin as expected.
— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 26, 2021
Kevin Connors, SportsCenter
MVP! MVP! MVP! #17 pic.twitter.com/MSwJHos6o4
— Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) September 26, 2021
Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports
Sometimes you just have to pretend a game didn’t happen & not allow it to alter reality because NFL upsets do happen. Take the Steelers v Bills opener, for example. Buffalo would STOMP Pittsburgh like work boots on a bug if they played again today.
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 26, 2021
Wolf Blitzer, CNN
Check out my special little buffalo on this day of another very impressive @BuffaloBills @NFL win. And as you know, that makes me happy. #GoBills! pic.twitter.com/vgX7awkpkU
— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) September 26, 2021
Yahoo! Sports
Josh Allen was DOMINANT against Washington today 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CkBBFiU6V0
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 26, 2021
Josh Allen to Emmanuel Sanders for 28-yd TD. Wow. You may not see a better throw/catch today. #WASvsBUF
— Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 26, 2021
The Action Network
Emmanuel Sanders first TD as a Buffalo Bill 🎯
First TD +1300 ✅ pic.twitter.com/7wPCYnuEEi
— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 26, 2021
Adam Schein, CBS Sports
Josh Allen. Star. Never get it twisted.
— Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) September 26, 2021
Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus
Josh Allen today vs. Washington:
32/43 passing, 358 yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown, 0 interceptions, 129.8 passer rating.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2021
ESPN Stats & Info
Today is Josh Allen's 5th career game with 4 Pass TD and 300 Pass yards, breaking a tie with Jim Kelly for most in Bills history. pic.twitter.com/qSgnbbs8GG
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 26, 2021
Related
Instant analysis: Bills overwhelm Washington in dominant Week 3
WATCH: Emmanuel Sanders scores first touchdown with Bills
Bills vs. Washington Football Team: Game day inactives