Nathan Patterson: Everton and Scotland right-back ruled out for season

Everton and Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Toffees manager Sean Dyche confirmed on Friday that the 22-year-old will require surgery on a hamstring injury.

Dyche did not comment on Patterson's chances of recovering in time for this summer's Euro 2024 finals.

But it appears that head coach Steve Clarke could be without his two most favoured right-backs for the tournament in Germany.

It has already been reported that Aaron Hickey is unlikely to feature for Brentford again this season.

"He'll be out for the season," Dyche said of Patterson as his side prepare to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

"He'll need surgery - very unfortunate injury. We're disappointed in that one for him, as well as us."

Patterson limped off during Monday's 6-0 Premier League thrashing by Chelsea having picked up the injury in stoppage time.