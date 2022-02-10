Nathan Chen wins Olympic figure skating gold

Associated Press

Nathan Chen completed his four-year journey to an elusive Olympic gold medal Thursday, building upon his record short program at the Beijing Games with a near-perfect free skate that left his longtime coach speechless and earned a standing ovation from the small crowd inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium. The 22-year-old Yale student landed all five of his quads during his “Rocketman” program, set to the soaring film score by Elton John, and finished with 332.60 points — just three off his own world record — to become the first American champ since Evan Lysacek stood on the top of the podium in 2010 in Vancouver. Chen's score easily outdistanced his closest pursuers, Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno of Japan, and put firmly in the past any lingering memories of his brutal disappointment of finishing out of the medals four years ago in Pyeongchang.