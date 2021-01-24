Nate Diaz reacts to Conor McGregor’s UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz has spoken.

Following the UFC 257 main event Saturday, in which Dustin Poirier finished Conor McGregor with punches in Round 2, Diaz (20-12 MMA, 18-11 UFC) took to Twitter to weigh in on the fight.

“These guys all get finished all the time,” Diaz wrote.

Despite not having fought since November 2019, Diaz continues to be a potential matchup on the tip of many fighters’ tongues. Both McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) and Poirier (27-6 MMA, 20-6 UFC) displayed an interest in fights against Diaz at the UFC 257 post-fight news conference. Both have a history with the Irishman.

These guys all get finished all the time 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

McGregor and Diaz fought twice in 2016, at UFC 196 and UFC 202. Diaz finished McGregor by second-round submission in the first meeting before McGregor won a majority decision in the rematch.

As for Poirier, he was briefly paired with Diaz for a fight scheduled to take place at UFC 230 in November 2018. However, when Poirier withdrew from the matchup, Diaz soured on fighting on the event.

Diaz has only suffered three professional losses inside the distance, with his loss to Jorge Masvidal in his most recent fight coming by way of stoppage due to a cut.

UFC 257 took place Saturday at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The main card streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

