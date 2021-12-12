Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor pile on Dustin Poirier after UFC 269 loss

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor added insult to injury when they piled on Dustin Poirier following the conclusion of UFC 269.

Following Charles Oliveira’s third-round submission win in the pay-per-view main event, Diaz and McGregor utilized Twitter as a mechanism to insult Poirier and his performance.

Poirier has a history with both men, as he was once paired up with Nate Diaz for a matchup that fell through and has fought McGregor on three separate occasions.

Right now, McGregor is healing from a leg injury suffered in his third fight against Poirier, which took place in July. Meanwhile, Diaz does not currently have a fight booked.

The exchange started with Diaz insulting both Poirier and McGregor. The Irish UFC star quickly jumped in to defend himself, but bash Poirier, just like Diaz. Check out the exchange in the tweets below.

Diaz sends the first insult

How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks 🤦‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

Diaz keeps it up

These guys don’t get any better

🤦‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

McGregor jumps in

😂😂 you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 12, 2021

McGregor takes one more stab – and gives a plug

Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are 😂😂 at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least 😂😂that’s something hahaha pic.twitter.com/Tlb1DBlB6F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 12, 2021

UFC 269 took place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The main card streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

Story continues

[vertical-gallery id=1871231]

[vertical-gallery id=1871183]

1

1