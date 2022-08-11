Nate Becker signs with Panthers

The Panthers have signed free agent tight end Nate Becker, his representation, JL Sports, announced on social media.

Becker, 26, has appeared in one career game. He played four special teams snaps in a game for the Bills in 2020, his only career action.

Becker played at Miami of Ohio, catching 19 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games over three seasons. He went undrafted in 2019, signing with the Lions.

Becker ended up on the Bills’ practice squad.

The Bills activated him for one game last season, but he did not play.

