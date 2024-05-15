Nassau County gears up for ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup

NEW YORK - For the first time in history, the United States will host the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

The excitement begins on June 3 at a newly constructed venue in East Meadow, Nassau County.

Eight-time Olympic gold medal winner Usain Bolt was on hand Wednesday to help promote the game's arrival stateside.

"The main thing is to bring it somewhere they love it and they say this county has cricket lovers so it's the right place," Bolt said.

The finishing touches are being put on a temporary 34,000-seat stadium that is one of three venues that will host the games next month.

"We built it and they will come from all over the world," said Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman.

One of the most anticipated games of the tournament is India vs Pakistan\, which will be played in Nassau County.

Players say they hope to make the primarily international sport more mainstream in the United States.

Tickets are expected to sell out but there are still a few available for the opening game, starting at $200.

Despite the excitement, some lawmakers are expressing reservations about the event.

"I have concerns about traffic," said Nassau legislator Carriè Solages. "I've got concerns that County resources won't be used while this tournament is in play."

Plans are already in the works for watch parties, as well over a billion viewers are expected to tune in.