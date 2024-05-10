NASCAR Xfinity starting lineup at Darlington: Cole Custer to start on pole

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Cole Custer will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Friday night's qualifying session was canceled by rain.

Custer will be joined on the front row by Chandler Smith.

Sheldon Creed will start third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and Austin Hill fifth.

Cup driver John Hunter Nemechek will start 34th. Cup driver William Byron will start last in the 38-car field.

The race is scheduled to begin at 1:48 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.