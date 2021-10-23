NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green from Kansas Speedway

Associated Press

NASCAR, the longtime king of U.S. motorsports, has never had to worry about Formula One, the popular globetrotting series that has never quite grabbed hold of Americans. Then came “Drive to Survive” on Netflix, an F1 docuseries that for three seasons has given viewers a behind-the-velvet-rope look at the international superstars in Formula One, their glamorous lives, the cutthroat competition and the alleged cattiness of Red Bull boss Christian Horner. Perhaps the show is embellished — current championship leader Max Verstappen told The Associated Press producers “faked a lot of rivalries that don't really exist” and he's not participating this season — but it didn't seem to matter when F1 rolled into Austin, Texas last week.