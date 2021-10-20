NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Returning To Magic Mile in July of 2022

LOUDON, N.H. — The New England fan-favorite NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) has been added to the lineup for New Hampshire Motor Speedway‘s (NHMS) 2022 NASCAR race weekend, July 16-17. The modifieds will kick off the race weekend on Doubleheader Saturday, July 16 with a 100-lap race followed by a 200-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will cap off the weekend with a 301-lap race on Sunday, July 17.

“Our NASCAR race weekend just isn‘t complete without the Whelen Modified Tour,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “The modified tour always produces a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat show for fans at ‘The Magic Mile,‘ and we can‘t wait to see what they have in store for us on July 16, 2022.”

This past summer, Berlin, Connecticut‘s Ryan Preece outdueled the competition with a turn four pass in overtime to capture his first-ever points win at “The Magic Mile.”

“I feel like I won Daytona,” Preece said in victory lane. “If you‘re from this area, this place means a lot to you. Coming here since I was a little kid, my grandfather and I used to camp right back there. Since I started racing the modifieds back in 2007, this has been that one track that has really alluded me… Really, really friggin‘ happy to win this race.”

Details regarding the full weekend schedule and broadcast information for NASCAR‘s 2022 weekend at NHMS will be released at a later date.

Tickets:

Tickets and camping are on sale now at NHMS.com. Adult tickets start at just $35 for Doubleheader Saturday and $49 for Sunday. Tickets for kids 12 and under are free on Saturday and just $10 on Sunday. Further details can be found on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway website or by calling 833-4LOUDON.