NASCAR TV schedule: Week of June 20-26, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, June 20

2 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock

Tuesday, June 21

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

11 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, June 22

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock



Thursday, June 23

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1



Friday, June 24

8 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway (re-air), FS2

4 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway, FS1

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice at Nashville Superspeedway, USA Network

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at Nashville Superspeedway, USA Network

7:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Nashville Superspeedway, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway, FS1

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at Nashville Superspeedway

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, June 25

4 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway re-air), FS2

8 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

11 a.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Whelen 100 at New Hampshire Motor Superspeedway (re-air), USA Network

12 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway, USA Network

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway, USA Network

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway, USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-race show, USA Network

On MRN:

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, June 26

6 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., IMSA Racing: Six Hours of the Glen Championship, USA Network

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, NBC

On MRN:

4 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway