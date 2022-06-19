NASCAR TV schedule: Week of June 20-26, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, June 20
2 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway (re-air), FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock
Tuesday, June 21
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
11 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, June 22
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock
Thursday, June 23
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Friday, June 24
8 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway (re-air), FS2
4 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway, FS1
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice at Nashville Superspeedway, USA Network
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at Nashville Superspeedway, USA Network
7:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Nashville Superspeedway, FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway, FS1
11:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway (re-air), FS1
On MRN:
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at Nashville Superspeedway
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, June 25
4 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway re-air), FS2
8 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway (re-air), FS1
11 a.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Whelen 100 at New Hampshire Motor Superspeedway (re-air), USA Network
12 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway, USA Network
1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway, USA Network
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway, USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-race show, USA Network
On MRN:
1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, June 26
6 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
2 p.m., IMSA Racing: Six Hours of the Glen Championship, USA Network
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, NBC
On MRN:
4 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway