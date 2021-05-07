NASCAR Throwback Weekend kicks off with the trucks at Darlington
NASCAR Throwback Weekend kicks off with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night at Darlington Raceway.
Darlington Raceway was strangely busy at the start of the pandemic when the old, country track opened its gates to help NASCAR restart its engines during a hectic stretch of three races in five days. It was the perfect warmup for a return to two scheduled Cup Series races this season at NASCAR's oldest superspeedway for the first time since 2004. Darlington hosts all three of NASCAR's national series this weekend that closes with the Cup stars celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — As he drove off pit road with 34 laps remaining, Carson Hocevar’s promising evening appeared to be sunk. The side skirt on his No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet had begun to dangle and needed fixing. He was summoned back to pit road and went from the top five to 28th place. It […]
An aggressive late restart at Darlington Raceway results in a huge field pileup for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Sunday at Darlington should be a special day, as the best drivers in the world take on the track in throwback designs.
Sheldon Creed wins the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and takes home $50,000.
It’s throwback weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway and the tribute paint schemes are loaded for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Check out this week’s edition of the 101 for a comprehensive list of details you need to know ahead of the Mother’s Day race. STARTING […]
Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway each will have fully open grandstands for NASCAR races later this year.
Start time, weather, lineup and more details for Saturday's 200-mile Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.
