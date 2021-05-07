NASCAR Throwback Weekend kicks off with the trucks at Darlington

Associated Press

Darlington Raceway was strangely busy at the start of the pandemic when the old, country track opened its gates to help NASCAR restart its engines during a hectic stretch of three races in five days. It was the perfect warmup for a return to two scheduled Cup Series races this season at NASCAR's oldest superspeedway for the first time since 2004. Darlington hosts all three of NASCAR's national series this weekend that closes with the Cup stars celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday.