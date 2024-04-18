NASCAR Texas race 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Lone Star State for a showdown at Texas Motor Speedway.

Following three races in four weeks at short tracks, plus a road-course race (also in Texas), the series returns to an intermediate track for the first time since the Las Vegas race on March 3.

The first two months of the season have been punctuated by the dominance of Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, with drivers from those two teams winning seven of the first eight races. Hendrick driver William Byron has three victories already, while JGR’s Denny Hamlin has two. Hendrick’s Kyle Larson, JGR’s Christopher Bell and Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing have one win apiece.

But Texas could present a good opportunity for other drivers to break through. Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch leads all active drivers with four Cup Series wins in Fort Worth -- most recently in 2020 -- and 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag in 2022.

Who will take the checkered flag on Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Bubba Wallace, front, right, leads driver Austin Dillon, left, during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25, 2022.

What time does the Cup race at Texas start?

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local) at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Texas on?

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Texas?

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Texas?

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps; Stage 2: 85 laps; Stage 3: 102 laps.

Who won the most recent race at Texas?

William Byron led the final six laps, taking the lead on restart on lap 262, and pulled away from Ross Chastain by 1.863 seconds in the playoff race on Sept. 24, 2023 for his first career win in Fort Worth.

What is the lineup for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

2. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

3. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

4. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

5. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

6. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

8. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

9. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

10. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

11. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

12. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

13. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

14. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

15. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

16. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

17. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

18. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

19. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

20. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

21. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

22. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

23. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

24. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

25. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

26. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

27. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

28. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

29. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

30. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

31. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

32. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

33. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford

34. (33) Austin Hill, Chevrolet

35. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

36. (16) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

37. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota

38. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race April 14: Texas start time, TV, live stream, lineup