NASCAR Suspends Driver Gray Gaulding Following Domestic Violence Charge

Sean Gardner - Getty Images

NASCAR suspended driver Gray Gaulding indefinitely Wednesday evening after the sanctioning body learned the 26-year-old driver had been charged with domestic violence.

Court records show Gaulding was arrested by the Cornelius (N.C.) Police Department Tuesday morning. Cornelius is just north of Charlotte, N.C., and borders the east side of Lake Norman where several current and former NASCAR drivers live.

Gaulding was arrested around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on domestic violence charges, according to jail records. The Colonial Heights, Va., native was released about 12:35 p.m. on his own recognizance after signing a written promise to appear in court.

Gaulding, who competes part-time in NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity series, has yet to enter a race this season. Last year, he competed in one Cup event and 11 Xfinity Series races where he posted two top-10 finishes. He finished eighth at Talladega and ninth in the second Xfinity Series race at Daytona, driving for team owner Bobby Dotter in both events.