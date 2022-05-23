NASCAR Senior VP Scott Miller discusses conclusion of All-Star Race
Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller discusses the last-lap caution flag and ensuing restart from Sunday's All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Check out what was on the minds of the drivers following the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night.
Wrap-up of NASCAR top level series races at Fort Worth. Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR All-Star Race and was awarded the $1 million for the victory. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Kyle Busch secured the pole position in Saturday evening qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race, emerging from a unique format with an elimination-style bracket at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch ousted Ryan Blaney in a head-to-head battle for the pole, with his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team completing a four-tire pit stop, and Busch […]
An unnecessary caution flew with Blaney just feet from the finish line on the final scheduled lap.
Jimmie Johnson's decision to drive his qualifying run aggressively didn't pay off Sunday.
NASCAR’s All-Star Race format and rules and Texas Motor Speedway was under fire Sunday night.
The checkered flag was already waving for Ryan Blaney when the caution lights came on just yards before he got to the line to win NASCAR's All-Star race and $1 million. NASCAR acknowledged afterward that it “probably prematurely called” that final yellow flag. Blaney’s crew was already celebrating the victory in the pits and the driver had already lowered the window net of his No. 12 Ford after crossing the start-finish line.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday night's NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway.
