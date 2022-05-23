NASCAR Senior VP Scott Miller discusses conclusion of All-Star Race

Associated Press

The checkered flag was already waving for Ryan Blaney when the caution lights came on just yards before he got to the line to win NASCAR's All-Star race and $1 million. NASCAR acknowledged afterward that it “probably prematurely called” that final yellow flag. Blaney’s crew was already celebrating the victory in the pits and the driver had already lowered the window net of his No. 12 Ford after crossing the start-finish line.