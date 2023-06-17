Is NASCAR racing this today? How about tomorrow? A look at the Cup Series TV schedule and standings

So, is there a NASCAR race tomorrow?

Well, no, there is no NASCAR racing in any of the three premier series this weekend. ARCA however will run at Berlin Raceway on Saturday night.

But fret not gearheads, this is the last time this season that the Cup Series will take a week off.

That's right, that means 20 weeks of races in a row leading us all the way through the Championship Race in November and we figured, hey, this seems like as good a time as any for a quick recap and reset. After all, there won't be time for such things as we move forward.

When racing does return at Nashville next week, you'll find it in a different place as NBC takes over broadcast duties from FOX with the remaining Cup Series races split between NBC and USA Network. In two weeks, the anticipated Chicago Street Race will roar through the Windy City.

When the NASCAR season resumes next week, we'll be in Nashville where Chase Elliott is the defending race winner.

And from there, the chase for the Cup only intensifies.

Here are a few updates in terms of where we are and where we're going in the Cup Series this season.

NASCAR Schedule with TV assignments

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to race through the streets of Chicago at 5:30 on July 2.

June 25: Nashville, 7 p.m., NBC

July 2: Chicago, 5:30 p.m., NBC

July 9: Atlanta, 7 p.m., USA Network

July 16: Loudon, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

July 23: Pocono, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

July 30: Richmond, 3 p.m., USA Network

Aug. 6: Michigan, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

Aug. 13: Indianapolis Road Course, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Aug. 20: Watkins Glen, 3 p.m., USA Network

Aug. 26: Daytona, 7 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Sept. 3: Darlington, 6 p.m., USA Network (Start of playoffs)

Sept. 10: Kansas, 3 p.m. USA Network

Sept. 16: Bristol, 7:30 p.m., USA Network

Sept. 24: Texas, 3:30 p.m., USA Network (Round of 12)

Oct. 1: Talladega, 2 p.m., NBC

Oct. 8: Charlotte Roval, 2 p.m., NBC

Oct. 15: Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., NBC (Round of 8)

Oct. 22: Homestead-Miami, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 29: Martinsville, 2 p.m., NBC

Nov. 5: Phoenix, 3 p.m., NBC (Championship Race)

NASCAR Cup Series points standings (Through 16 of 36 races)

With a victory at Sonoma last week, Martin Truex Jr. leapfrogged William Byron to take the points lead.

Driver Top 5 Top 10 Points 1. Martin Truex Jr. 5 8 525 2. William Byron 7 9 512 T-3. Ryan Blaney 4 9 501 T-3. Ross Chastain 5 7 501 5. Kevin Harvick 4 7 500 6. Kyle Busch 5 9 496 7. Christopher Bell 5 9 493 8. Denny Hamlin 4 6 462 9. Joey Logano 5 8 444 10. Kyle Larson 6 7 440 11. Chris Buescher 3 7 430 12. Brad Keselowski 3 6 424 13. Tyler Reddick 5 7 420 14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2 5 400 15. Bubba Wallace 4 5 354 16. Alex Bowman 3 6 331 17. Daniel Suarez 1 5 328 18. Ty Gibbs 0 4 320 19. Michael McDowell 0 3 317 20. AJ Allmendinger 0 2 298 21. Austin Cindric 0 2 292 22. Corey LaJoie 1 1 291 23. Justin Haley 0 3 284 24. Todd Gilliland 0 3 279 25. Ryan Preece 0 0 269 26. Aric Almirola 0 1 260 27. Chase Elliott 3 5 247 28. Austin Dillon 1 4 223 29. Harrison Burton 0 1 219 30. Erik Jones 0 2 190 31. Chase Briscoe 3 4 183 32. Ty Dillon 0 0 146 33. Noah Gragson 0 0 143 34. B.J. McLeod 0 0 88 35. Cody Ware 0 0 65 36. Travis Pastrana 0 0 26 37. Jenson Button 0 0 19 38. Jordan Taylor 0 0 16 39. Jimmie Johnson 0 0 12 T-40. Ryan Newman 0 0 9 T-40. Conor Daly 0 0 9 42. Kimi Raikkonen 0 0 8 43. Andy Lally 0 0 2 44. Jonathan Davenport 0 0 1

Who has the most wins in NASCAR this season?

3: Kyle Busch, William Byron

2: Martin Truex, Kyle Larson

1: Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Reddick

