Is NASCAR racing this today? How about tomorrow? A look at the Cup Series TV schedule and standings
So, is there a NASCAR race tomorrow?
Well, no, there is no NASCAR racing in any of the three premier series this weekend. ARCA however will run at Berlin Raceway on Saturday night.
But fret not gearheads, this is the last time this season that the Cup Series will take a week off.
That's right, that means 20 weeks of races in a row leading us all the way through the Championship Race in November and we figured, hey, this seems like as good a time as any for a quick recap and reset. After all, there won't be time for such things as we move forward.
When racing does return at Nashville next week, you'll find it in a different place as NBC takes over broadcast duties from FOX with the remaining Cup Series races split between NBC and USA Network. In two weeks, the anticipated Chicago Street Race will roar through the Windy City.
NASCAR GRADES: Kyle Busch earns top marks, Bubba Wallace is passing and as for Chase Elliott...
NASCAR QNA: The Chase Elliott countdown at 10; and let's talk 'Daytona Jaguars'
And from there, the chase for the Cup only intensifies.
Here are a few updates in terms of where we are and where we're going in the Cup Series this season.
NASCAR Schedule with TV assignments
June 25: Nashville, 7 p.m., NBC
July 2: Chicago, 5:30 p.m., NBC
July 9: Atlanta, 7 p.m., USA Network
July 16: Loudon, 2:30 p.m., USA Network
July 23: Pocono, 2:30 p.m., USA Network
July 30: Richmond, 3 p.m., USA Network
Aug. 6: Michigan, 2:30 p.m., USA Network
Aug. 13: Indianapolis Road Course, 2:30 p.m., NBC
Aug. 20: Watkins Glen, 3 p.m., USA Network
Aug. 26: Daytona, 7 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Sept. 3: Darlington, 6 p.m., USA Network (Start of playoffs)
Sept. 10: Kansas, 3 p.m. USA Network
Sept. 16: Bristol, 7:30 p.m., USA Network
Sept. 24: Texas, 3:30 p.m., USA Network (Round of 12)
Oct. 1: Talladega, 2 p.m., NBC
Oct. 8: Charlotte Roval, 2 p.m., NBC
Oct. 15: Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., NBC (Round of 8)
Oct. 22: Homestead-Miami, 2:30 p.m., NBC
Oct. 29: Martinsville, 2 p.m., NBC
Nov. 5: Phoenix, 3 p.m., NBC (Championship Race)
NASCAR Cup Series points standings (Through 16 of 36 races)
Driver
Top 5
Top 10
Points
1. Martin Truex Jr.
5
8
525
2. William Byron
7
9
512
T-3. Ryan Blaney
4
9
501
T-3. Ross Chastain
5
7
501
5. Kevin Harvick
4
7
500
6. Kyle Busch
5
9
496
7. Christopher Bell
5
9
493
8. Denny Hamlin
4
6
462
9. Joey Logano
5
8
444
10. Kyle Larson
6
7
440
11. Chris Buescher
3
7
430
12. Brad Keselowski
3
6
424
13. Tyler Reddick
5
7
420
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2
5
400
15. Bubba Wallace
4
5
354
16. Alex Bowman
3
6
331
17. Daniel Suarez
1
5
328
18. Ty Gibbs
0
4
320
19. Michael McDowell
0
3
317
20. AJ Allmendinger
0
2
298
21. Austin Cindric
0
2
292
22. Corey LaJoie
1
1
291
23. Justin Haley
0
3
284
24. Todd Gilliland
0
3
279
25. Ryan Preece
0
0
269
26. Aric Almirola
0
1
260
27. Chase Elliott
3
5
247
28. Austin Dillon
1
4
223
29. Harrison Burton
0
1
219
30. Erik Jones
0
2
190
31. Chase Briscoe
3
4
183
32. Ty Dillon
0
0
146
33. Noah Gragson
0
0
143
34. B.J. McLeod
0
0
88
35. Cody Ware
0
0
65
36. Travis Pastrana
0
0
26
37. Jenson Button
0
0
19
38. Jordan Taylor
0
0
16
39. Jimmie Johnson
0
0
12
T-40. Ryan Newman
0
0
9
T-40. Conor Daly
0
0
9
42. Kimi Raikkonen
0
0
8
43. Andy Lally
0
0
2
44. Jonathan Davenport
0
0
1
Who has the most wins in NASCAR this season?
3: Kyle Busch, William Byron
2: Martin Truex, Kyle Larson
1: Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Reddick
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Is there a NASCAR race tomorrow? Times and channels for 2023 schedule