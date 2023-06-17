Is NASCAR racing this today? How about tomorrow? A look at the Cup Series TV schedule and standings

Ryan Pritt, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·4 min read
1

So, is there a NASCAR race tomorrow?

Well, no, there is no NASCAR racing in any of the three premier series this weekend. ARCA however will run at Berlin Raceway on Saturday night.

But fret not gearheads, this is the last time this season that the Cup Series will take a week off.

That's right, that means 20 weeks of races in a row leading us all the way through the Championship Race in November and we figured, hey, this seems like as good a time as any for a quick recap and reset. After all, there won't be time for such things as we move forward.

When racing does return at Nashville next week, you'll find it in a different place as NBC takes over broadcast duties from FOX with the remaining Cup Series races split between NBC and USA Network. In two weeks, the anticipated Chicago Street Race will roar through the Windy City.

NASCAR GRADES: Kyle Busch earns top marks, Bubba Wallace is passing and as for Chase Elliott...

NASCAR QNA: The Chase Elliott countdown at 10; and let's talk 'Daytona Jaguars'

When the NASCAR season resumes next week, we&#39;ll be in Nashville where Chase Elliott is the defending race winner.
And from there, the chase for the Cup only intensifies.

Here are a few updates in terms of where we are and where we're going in the Cup Series this season.

NASCAR Schedule with TV assignments

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to race through the streets of Chicago at 5:30 on July 2.
  • June 25: Nashville, 7 p.m., NBC

  • July 2: Chicago, 5:30 p.m., NBC

  • July 9: Atlanta, 7 p.m., USA Network

  • July 16: Loudon, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

  • July 23: Pocono, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

  • July 30: Richmond, 3 p.m., USA Network

  • Aug. 6: Michigan, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

  • Aug. 13: Indianapolis Road Course, 2:30 p.m., NBC

  • Aug. 20: Watkins Glen, 3 p.m., USA Network

  • Aug. 26: Daytona, 7 p.m., NBC/Peacock

  • Sept. 3: Darlington, 6 p.m., USA Network (Start of playoffs)

  • Sept. 10: Kansas, 3 p.m. USA Network

  • Sept. 16: Bristol, 7:30 p.m., USA Network

  • Sept. 24: Texas, 3:30 p.m., USA Network (Round of 12)

  • Oct. 1: Talladega, 2 p.m., NBC

  • Oct. 8: Charlotte Roval, 2 p.m., NBC

  • Oct. 15: Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., NBC (Round of 8)

  • Oct. 22: Homestead-Miami, 2:30 p.m., NBC

  • Oct. 29: Martinsville, 2 p.m., NBC

  • Nov. 5: Phoenix, 3 p.m., NBC (Championship Race)

NASCAR Cup Series points standings (Through 16 of 36 races)

With a victory at Sonoma last week, Martin Truex Jr. leapfrogged William Byron to take the points lead.
Driver

Top 5

Top 10

Points

1. Martin Truex Jr.

5

8

525

2. William Byron

7

9

512

T-3. Ryan Blaney

4

9

501

T-3. Ross Chastain

5

7

501

5. Kevin Harvick

4

7

500

6. Kyle Busch

5

9

496

7. Christopher Bell

5

9

493

8. Denny Hamlin

4

6

462

9. Joey Logano

5

8

444

10. Kyle Larson

6

7

440

11. Chris Buescher

3

7

430

12. Brad Keselowski

3

6

424

13. Tyler Reddick

5

7

420

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2

5

400

15. Bubba Wallace

4

5

354

16. Alex Bowman

3

6

331

17. Daniel Suarez

1

5

328

18. Ty Gibbs

0

4

320

19. Michael McDowell

0

3

317

20. AJ Allmendinger

0

2

298

21. Austin Cindric

0

2

292

22. Corey LaJoie

1

1

291

23. Justin Haley

0

3

284

24. Todd Gilliland

0

3

279

25. Ryan Preece

0

0

269

26. Aric Almirola

0

1

260

27. Chase Elliott

3

5

247

28. Austin Dillon

1

4

223

29. Harrison Burton

0

1

219

30. Erik Jones

0

2

190

31. Chase Briscoe

3

4

183

32. Ty Dillon

0

0

146

33. Noah Gragson

0

0

143

34. B.J. McLeod

0

0

88

35. Cody Ware

0

0

65

36. Travis Pastrana

0

0

26

37. Jenson Button

0

0

19

38. Jordan Taylor

0

0

16

39. Jimmie Johnson

0

0

12

T-40. Ryan Newman

0

0

9

T-40. Conor Daly

0

0

9

42. Kimi Raikkonen

0

0

8

43. Andy Lally

0

0

2

44. Jonathan Davenport

0

0

1

Who has the most wins in NASCAR this season?

  • 3: Kyle Busch, William Byron

  • 2: Martin Truex, Kyle Larson

  • 1: Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Reddick

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Is there a NASCAR race tomorrow? Times and channels for 2023 schedule

