NASCAR postpones Brickyard 400 to Monday, will be run as part of doubleheader

Track driers work to dry the pit lane before the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo)

Both NASCAR races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be run on Monday.

The Brickyard 400 was rained out Sunday and pushed to 2 p.m. ET Monday. It will be preceded by the Xfinity Series race, which will go green at 10 a.m. The Xfinity Series race was originally scheduled for Saturday and it was washed out as well. It’s the first time the Brickyard 400 has been run on a Monday.

Neither series has had the opportunity to practice or qualify. It’s the first time since at least 1999 — internet records only go back so far unfortunately — that we can find that NASCAR has run a race without practice or qualifying.

Monday’s forecast looks good. This may sound a little crazy but maybe the teams should get a 30-minute practice session before each race?

Here’s the starting lineup for the Cup Series race. It was set via points.

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kurt Busch

5. Joey Logano

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Kyle Larson

8. Clint Bowyer

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Chase Elliott

12. Aric Almirola

13. Erik Jones

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Alex Bowman

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Ryan Newman

18. Austin Dillon

19. Paul Menard

20. Daniel Suarez

21. Jamie McMurray

22. William Byron

23. Chris Buescher

24. AJ Allmendinger

25. David Ragan

26. Michael McDowell

27. Regan Smith

28. Bubba Wallace

29. Matt Kenseth

30. Ty Dillon

31. Matt DiBenedetto

32. Ross Chastain

33. Corey LaJoie

34. Landon Cassill

35. JJ Yeley

36. David Starr

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. Reed Sorenson

39. Timmy Hill

40. BJ McLeod

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

