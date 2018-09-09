NASCAR postpones Brickyard 400 to Monday, will be run as part of doubleheader
Both NASCAR races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be run on Monday.
The Brickyard 400 was rained out Sunday and pushed to 2 p.m. ET Monday. It will be preceded by the Xfinity Series race, which will go green at 10 a.m. The Xfinity Series race was originally scheduled for Saturday and it was washed out as well. It’s the first time the Brickyard 400 has been run on a Monday.
Neither series has had the opportunity to practice or qualify. It’s the first time since at least 1999 — internet records only go back so far unfortunately — that we can find that NASCAR has run a race without practice or qualifying.
Monday’s forecast looks good. This may sound a little crazy but maybe the teams should get a 30-minute practice session before each race?
Here’s the starting lineup for the Cup Series race. It was set via points.
1. Kyle Busch
2. Kevin Harvick
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Kurt Busch
5. Joey Logano
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Kyle Larson
8. Clint Bowyer
9. Ryan Blaney
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Chase Elliott
12. Aric Almirola
13. Erik Jones
14. Jimmie Johnson
15. Alex Bowman
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Ryan Newman
18. Austin Dillon
19. Paul Menard
20. Daniel Suarez
21. Jamie McMurray
22. William Byron
23. Chris Buescher
24. AJ Allmendinger
25. David Ragan
26. Michael McDowell
27. Regan Smith
28. Bubba Wallace
29. Matt Kenseth
30. Ty Dillon
31. Matt DiBenedetto
32. Ross Chastain
33. Corey LaJoie
34. Landon Cassill
35. JJ Yeley
36. David Starr
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
38. Reed Sorenson
39. Timmy Hill
40. BJ McLeod
