NASCAR Playoffs clinching scenarios for Charlotte Roval weekend

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will host two elimination races — one for the NASCAR Cup Series and one for the NASCAR Xfinity Series — this weekend as each of those playoff fields will be reduced to eight drivers. See how drivers can lock into the next rounds of their respective series with the clinching scenarios below.

NASCAR CUP SERIES CLINCHING SCENARIOS

The Bank of America Roval 400 (Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is the last chance for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders to secure their spot in the Round of 8. Only one driver is locked into the Round of 8 — Denny Hamlin — heading into this weekend, leaving 11 drivers vying for just seven positions.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the eight-driver field of the next round: Denny Hamlin.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the eighth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott or Kyle Busch.

Kyle Larson: Would clinch with 34 points.

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 35 points.

Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 35 points.

Martin Truex Jr.: Would clinch with 36 points.

Ryan Blaney: Would clinch with 41 points.

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 47 points.

Kyle Busch: Would clinch with 47 points.

Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman: Could all only clinch with help.

If there is a new winner from Kevin Harvick or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance into the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the seventh winless driver in the standings.

Kyle Larson: Would clinch with 41 points.

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 42 points.

Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 43 points.

Martin Truex Jr.: Would clinch with 43 points.

Ryan Blaney: Would clinch with 48 points.

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 53 points.

Kyle Busch: Would clinch with 54 points.

Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman: Could all only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on a win alone this weekend: Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Just one race remains in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 for the postseason contenders to guarantee a spot in the Round of 8. With Josh Berry and Brandon Brown, both non-playoff drivers, winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, respectively, and only Austin Cindric clinching his spot on points, seven spots are still up for the taking as the series heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course this Saturday in the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (3 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the eight-driver field of the next round: Austin Cindric.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the ninth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson or Harrison Burton.

Justin Allgaier: Would clinch regardless of finish.

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 15 points.

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 23 points.

Justin Haley: Would clinch with 32 points.

Brandon Jones: Would clinch with 34 points.

Noah Gragson: Would clinch with 38 points.

Harrison Burton: Would clinch with 48 points.

Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements: Could all only clinch with help.

If there is a new winner from Jeb Burton or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance into the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the eighth winless driver in the standings.

Justin Allgaier: Would clinch with eight points.

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 23 points.

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 31 points.

Justin Haley: Would clinch with 40 points.

Brandon Jones: Would clinch with 42 points.

Noah Gragson: Would clinch with 46 points.

Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider and Riley Herbst: Could all only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

All 12 drivers would clinch on a win alone this weekend: Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements.