NASCAR looks to resume racing in Martinsville in May

In a letter to fans, NASCAR president Steve Phelps said Tuesday he hopes racing will return at Martinsville Speedway in early May, a day after the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus.





On Monday, NASCAR postponed five race weekends -- Texas (March 27-29), Bristol (April 3-5), Richmond (April 17-19), Talladega (April 24-26) and Dover (May 1-3) -- after already postponing last weekend's races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and this weekend's races at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In the letter, Phelps said NASCAR intends to reschedule all missed races once the coronavirus threat passes.





"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our fans, competitors and those employed across our sport," he said. "It's the thrill of the race that attracts us to NASCAR and makes us all fans. But as we look broadly at the coronavirus situation that is rapidly developing in our country and abroad, what is important now is bigger than the world of sports, and we must focus on everyone's safety and well-being."





NASCAR originally announced it would run the races at Atlanta without fans in the stands before canceling the slate.





--Field Level Media