NASCAR lifts suspension of veteran crew chief Eddie Troconis

NASCAR officials announced Friday that veteran crew chief Eddie Troconis has been reinstated.

Troconis was suspended Oct. 6 after the race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Friday’s announcement indicated that Troconis is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity.

Troconis’ NASCAR membership was suspended after a violation of Section 12.8.1.c in the 2021 NASCAR Rule Book. Officials did not list specifics about the violation, but confirmed that the infraction did not stem from a competition-related or on-track incident.

That means that the violation fell under the rule book’s headings of either:

Physical confrontation with a NASCAR Official, media members, fans, etc.

Member-to-Member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.

Troconis was on the pit box last year for 17 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 20 races in the Camping World Truck Series. He was serving as crew chief for Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 team and driver Kris Wright at the time of the Talladega incident.

Troconis has two Camping World Truck Series wins in his career, both coming while teamed up with ThorSport Racing and driver Ben Rhodes from 2017-18.