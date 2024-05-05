NASCAR Kansas race spring 2024: Start time, TV, live stream, lineup for AdventHealth 400
The NASCAR Cup Series cruises into Kansas Speedway for the first of two races this season.
Denny Hamlin comes in with all the momentum after winning his third race of the season last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. And now, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver hits a track where he has had tremendous success.
His four victories at Kansas are the most among active Cup drivers, and his 13 top-five finishes also tops all active drivers. Hamlin has finished in the top five in the past five Kansas races, winning one year ago and finishing second in two of the past three races.
So, is there any driver that can keep up with Hamlin on Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:
What time does the Cup race at Kansas start?
The AdventHealth 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local) at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Kansas on?
Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the AdventHealth 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Kansas?
The AdventHealth 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.
How many laps is the Cup race at Kansas?
The AdventHealth 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 400.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps; Stage 2: 85 laps; Stage 3: 102 laps.
Who won the most recent race at Kansas?
Tyler Reddick led the final two laps, taking the lead on an overtime restart before edging Denny Hamlin by 0.327 seconds to win the playoff race on Sept. 10, 2023.
And one year ago, Hamlin led 33 laps on May 7, 2023 before bumping Kyle Larson on the final lap to retake the lead and pull away by 1.307 seconds.
What is the lineup for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
2. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
3. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford
4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
5. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
6. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
7. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
8. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
9. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
10. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
11. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
12. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
13. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
14. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
15. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
17. (4) Josh Berry, Ford
18. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
19. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota
20. (43) Corey Heim, Toyota
21. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
22. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet
23. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
24. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet
25. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
26. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
27. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
28. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
29. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota
30. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
31. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
32. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
33. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
34. (33) Austin Hill, Chevrolet
35. (51) Justin Haley, Ford
36. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
37. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford
38. (16) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Kansas start time, TV, live stream, lineup