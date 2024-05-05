NASCAR Kansas race spring 2024: Start time, TV, live stream, lineup for AdventHealth 400

The NASCAR Cup Series cruises into Kansas Speedway for the first of two races this season.

Denny Hamlin comes in with all the momentum after winning his third race of the season last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. And now, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver hits a track where he has had tremendous success.

His four victories at Kansas are the most among active Cup drivers, and his 13 top-five finishes also tops all active drivers. Hamlin has finished in the top five in the past five Kansas races, winning one year ago and finishing second in two of the past three races.

So, is there any driver that can keep up with Hamlin on Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Denny Hamlin (11) attempts to take the lead from Kyle Larson during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 7, 2023.

What time does the Cup race at Kansas start?

The AdventHealth 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local) at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Kansas on?

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the AdventHealth 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Kansas?

The AdventHealth 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Kansas?

The AdventHealth 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 400.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps; Stage 2: 85 laps; Stage 3: 102 laps.

Who won the most recent race at Kansas?

Tyler Reddick led the final two laps, taking the lead on an overtime restart before edging Denny Hamlin by 0.327 seconds to win the playoff race on Sept. 10, 2023.

And one year ago, Hamlin led 33 laps on May 7, 2023 before bumping Kyle Larson on the final lap to retake the lead and pull away by 1.307 seconds.

What is the lineup for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

2. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

3. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

5. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

6. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

7. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

8. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

9. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

10. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

11. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

12. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

13. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

14. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

15. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

17. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

18. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

19. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota

20. (43) Corey Heim, Toyota

21. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

22. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

23. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

24. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

25. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

26. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

27. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

28. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

29. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

30. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

31. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

32. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

33. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

34. (33) Austin Hill, Chevrolet

35. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

36. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

37. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford

38. (16) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Kansas start time, TV, live stream, lineup