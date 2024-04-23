NASCAR to introduce tire options for teams amidst new All-Star format at North Wilkesboro
NASCAR announces teams will be able to choose different tire options for the 2024 All-Star Race and the new race format at North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR announces teams will be able to choose different tire options for the 2024 All-Star Race and the new race format at North Wilkesboro.
Jones was evaluated and released from the infield care center after the crash.
Plum said she was 'devastated' in a cryptic statement on social media.
Wilson's starting over in Denver.
The World Series champions are adding a familiar name to their pitching staff.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.
Zion Williamson went down with a hamstring injury in the Pelicans' first play-in tournament game last week, and he hasn't played since.
Charles McDonald is joined by Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report and Reception Perception to give their final thoughts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on storylines to watch and this fascinating quarterback class. The duo start off with the news that Zach Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos. Both agree this doesn't mean a lot for anyone except Ben DiNucci, but Charles asks if the New York Jets should consider drafting Aaron Rodgers' replacement at tenth overall (or later in the draft). There are 4-5 first round picks at quarterback this year, and Derrik has charted all of them. Charles and Derrik do a final deep dive on each of the top QBs, breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy. Later, Charles presents his four storylines to watch this Thursday as the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off. Charles thinks the ideal landing spot for Drake Maye is the Minnesota Vikings, and that Denver trading up is irresponsible. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an ideal candidate to make a move and trade up for a wide receiver or cornerback. Finally Charles presents his take that this defensive tackle class is underrated, which sparks a conversation around how college linebackers are letting the NFL down.
Strahinja Jokić appeared to punch a fan shortly after the Nuggets' wild win over the Lakers on Monday night in Denver.
These mark the Texans' first uniform redesign since the franchise's inception in 2000.
Could the top 10 picks all be offensive players on Thursday night?
Numbers from the last 20 years indicate players still on the board after the draft’s third round might be better off going undrafted entirely than getting picked in the late rounds.
Clark is the No. 4 favorite behind two two-time MVP winners.
Week 4 of the fantasy baseball season actually is the opportune time to start streaming. Fred Zinkie breaks down the schedule and the options.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Reid's deal reportedly runs through 2029 and makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL.
With the 2024 NFL Draft nearly here, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon plays matchmaker for the top prospects at each position.
Vincent Goodwill and Amin Elhassan react to (just about) every Round 1 game of the NBA Playoffs after the first games have been played over the weekend.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to get their final thoughts on the 2024 NFL Draft in before it all kicks off on Thursday night. The duo start with the Denver Broncos' new uniforms and Fitz' strong thoughts on Arena football. There's a lot of hype around the quarterbacks in this year's draft, but Fitz and Frank provide a reality check by grading every first-round quarterback selected between 2018 and 2022, assigning only 3 As and 7 Fs (and having a very real conversation around Justin Herbert's grade). There are still a few big question marks in this year's draft that will have big ramifications, so Fitz and Frank go detective mode and discuss what the Washington Commanders will do at 2, the New England Patriots at 3, whether or not Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix will make it past Denver, the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of the first round and if the Dallas Cowboys will make a move to address their biggest hole. The dynamic duo finish off the show by snake drafting the biggest draft busts of all time.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the huge performance this weekend by Texas QB Arch Manning, Michigan and Notre Dame's spring games, Jaden Rashada entering the transfer portal, and more
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the baseball matchups from this past weekend including Elly De La Cruz crushing again, the one change that may lead to Juan Soto having a career year and if the Houston Astros are in big trouble.