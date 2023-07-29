NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond on Sunday for the second time in the 2023 season with five races to go before the playoffs.
Last week, Denny Hamlin won a wild race at Pocono after squeezing Kyle Larson out on a late-race restart, then getting a final good jump on the final restart to earn win No. 2 in 2023. Hamlin was booed by fans during his postrace interview on the frontstretch after setting the Pocono record for most career wins (7).
All eyes will be on the wild card race, with Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman still several places away from the cutline. Elliott is 21st and 56 points behind 16th place, so the No. 9 Chevrolet will need a big effort (or a win) to make the playoffs.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond schedule
Green Flag Time: 2 p.m. CT Sunday, July 30
Track: Richmond Raceway (0.75 mile oval) in Richmond, Virginia
Qualifying: 12:20 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)
Length: 400 laps, 399 miles
Stages: 70 laps, 160 laps, 170 laps
TV coverage: USA Network
Radio: MRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: Road America 180 (45 laps, 182.16 miles) at Road America, 2 p.m. CT on NBC and MRN
Truck Series this week: Worldwide Express 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles) at Richmond Raceway, 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX Sports 1 and MRN
Cook Out 400 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Newman, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series points standings and playoff picture
Before Richmond; 5 regular season races remaining; a win clinches a playoff berth
Clinched playoff berth
1: William Byron (4 wins)
2. Martin Truex Jr. (3 wins; regular season points leader)
3. Kyle Busch (3 wins)
4. Denny Hamlin (2 wins)
5. Kyle Larson (2 wins)
6. Ross Chastain (1 win)
7. Christopher Bell (1 win)
8. Ryan Blaney (1 win)
9. Joey Logano (1 win)
10. Tyler Reddick (1 win)
11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1 win)
Wild card picture
Currently in on points
12. Kevin Harvick, +163 points ahead of 17th place
13. Brad Keselowski, +122
14. Chris Buescher, +111
15. Bubba Wallace, +27
16. Michael McDowell, +17
Outside looking in
17. AJ Allmendinger, -17 point behind 16th place
18. Daniel Suarez, -23
19. Ty Gibbs, -28
20. Alex Bowman, -46
21. Chase Elliott, -56
22. Austin Cindric, -60
23. Justin Haley, -62
24. Todd Gilliland, -97
25. Aric Almirola, -103
26. Corey Lajoie, - 104
27. Ryan Preece, -114
28. Erik Jones, -133
29. Harrison Burton, -158
30. Austin Dillon, -160
