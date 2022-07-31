NASCAR Cup Series results: Tyler Reddick wins at Indianapolis
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tyler ReddickAmerican stock car racing driver
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick drove through trouble late in the race and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Reddick outran Ross Chastain, who used an access road on the final restart to rejoin the field beyond Turn 1, a move NASCAR later deemed inappropriate. Chastain was dropped to 27th in the finish order.
Following Reddick in the top five were Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland and Bubba Wallace.
Read more about NASCAR
Tyler Reddick wins Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Ryan: Kyle Busch should be looking hard at career options beyond NASCAR in... Drivers raise safety concerns after Kurt Busch accident
NASCAR Cup Series results: Tyler Reddick wins at Indianapolis originally appeared on NBCSports.com