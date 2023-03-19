NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400

HAMPTON, Ga. — A last-lap pass lifted Joey Logano to his first win of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday as he moved around leader Brad Keselowski for his 32nd career victory.

Logano’s Ford was dominant most of the afternoon, and the victory ended a four-race win streak by Chevrolets.

Following Logano in the top five were Keselowski, Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie (with his career-best finish) and Tyler Reddick.

Read more about NASCAR

Joey Logano wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Dr. Diandra: Atlanta a chance for Trackhouse to regain momentum Atlanta Xfinity race results

NASCAR Cup Series results: Joey Logano wins at Atlanta originally appeared on NBCSports.com