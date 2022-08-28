NASCAR Cup Series race from Daytona postponed to Sunday at 10 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale has been postponed to Sunday, Aug. 28th at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC.
The NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale has been postponed to Sunday, Aug. 28th at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC.
Inclement weather has forced NASCAR to postpone the Cup Series' regular season finale at Daytona to Sunday (10 a.m. ET, CNBC & Peacock).
‘Premature disclosure’ of affidavit contents may allow ‘criminal parties an opportunity to flee,’ DOJ says
Daniel Hemric attempts to block Noah Gragson but spins from second and collects multiple drivers at Daytona International Speedway.
The president of Toyota Racing Development says the manufacturer is doing what it can to keep Kyle Busch in a Toyota beyond this season.
Cheryl Burke shares a cryptic post on TikTok hinting at infidelity amid her and Matthew Lawrence's divorce. The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro filed divorce papers on Valentine's Day following nearly three years of marriage.
The White House is silent on how President Biden's decision to cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in student debt for some Americans will be paid for in the long run.
Watch as multiple cars in the field slide through the grass late in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch opened the doors on a rollicking Saturday afternoon press conference at Daytona International Speedway by heading off any obvious questions. “Hold on, first I have an announcement to make. Everybody ready?” Busch said before a slight dramatic pause that hinted at him shedding new light on his driving duties […]
Everything you need to know for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
This is what pure, unbridled joy looks like.
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious [more]
The fact that Bills punter Matt Araiza admitted to having sex with a minor is problematic according to a prominent attorney.
When is the last time you sent an actual letter?
Tom Brady speaks to the media for the first time since returning from an 11-day absence for personal reasons
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR officials penalized six Cup Series teams for multiple failures in Friday’s pre-race inspection at Daytona International Speedway. Those teams each had one crew member ejected before Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (10 a.m. ET, CNBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM), the last race in the Cup Series’ regular season. […]
Week 0 college football schedule, predictions, lines, and TV listings
Nebraska's 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland - like so many others during Scott Frost's tenure - hit all the same beats as a horror film.
Scott Frost proves that some things never change!
Sean McDermott & the #Bills were unaware Matt Araiza was going to release a statement mid-game relating to the lawsuit he was named in:
At least one writer is ready to predict that Nebraska Cornhuskers head football coach Scott Frost won't make it to the meeting with Iowa.