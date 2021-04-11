NASCAR Cup Series off and running at Martinsville Speedway
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Martinsville Speedway after a rain delay.
Denny Hamlin talks about his race car and what he felt on track during the first stint of racing at Martinsville Speedway while under a rain delay.
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway has been postponed until Sunday at 4 p.m. on FS1 due to rain.
The race was stopped after 42 laps. It will follow the completion of the Xfinity race Sunday.
All the information you need to get ready for Saturday night's Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.
Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.
Here are the details for both races Sunday.
After a late start at Martinsville Speedway due to rain, the weather returned and halted the race at 'The Paperclip'.
The race will resume at 4 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.
Rain has washed out the balance of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, forcing a same-day doubleheader Sunday at the Virginia short track. The resumption of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. ET Sunday with live coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. That will […]
The Xfinity race will resume at noon ET Sunday. Rain stopped the event after 91 of 250 laps on Friday night.
Rain moved in on Martinsville Speedway and caused a red flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
Inclement weather already moved Friday’s Xfinity series race to Sunday. Will the forecast force the Cup Series race to be postponed, as well?
