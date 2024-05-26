NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Coca-Cola 600 race today

Ty Gibbs is on the pole for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his first career Cup Series pole.

Kyle Larson, who will race in the Indy 500 earlier Sunday before traveling back to Charlotte to run this 600-mile event, qualified 10th.

Chase Elliott, who won Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Charlotte, will start 5th.

Tyler Reddick made the second round of qualifying but with little consequence. Reddick will fall to the back of the field and will be forced to make a pass-through penalty at the beginning of Sunday's race after failing inspection multiple times before practice.

Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR Charlotte TV schedule, start time for Coca-Cola 600

Green Flag Time: Approx. 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 26 (prerace coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. CT Sunday)

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) in Concord, North Carolina

Length: 400 laps, 600 miles

Stages: 100 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps, 100 laps

TV coverage: FOX

Radio: PRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 2

3. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 3

5. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 4

7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota (will fall to the back of the field before green flag after failing inspection)

Row 5

9. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 6

11. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 7

13. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

14. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 9

17. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

18. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 10

19. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 12

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

24. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 14

27. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Row 15

29. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 16

31. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

32. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 17

33. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

34. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 18

35. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 19

37. BJ McLeod, No. 66 Power Source Ford

38. Ty Dillon, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

Row 20

39. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford (Going to backup car)

40. JJ Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

