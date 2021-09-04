NASCAR Cup race at Darlington prediction: Who will win the first playoff race
NASCAR’s Cup Series begins its 10-race playoff battle this weekend at Darlington after a cut-throat regular-season finale at Daytona last Saturday. The Cook Out Southern 500 starts at 6 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN.
Sixteen drivers are vying for a win, or enough points, to secure a spot in the next postseason Round of 12 opening in three weeks at Las Vegas.
Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s 2021 regular-season Cup champion, starts sixth on Sunday and is the favorite to win, according to bet MGM odds. Daytona 400 winner Ryan Blaney is on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula.
Hamlin is one of three playoff drivers without a win this season along with Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick. Hamlin and Harvick, however, lead all active drivers in wins at Darlington with three each and could nab a first 2021 victory this weekend at Darlington’s 1.366-mile paved oval.
However, neither team has shown consistent strength this season like they did last year, when both drivers scored at least one with at Darlington (Harvick won two races). Instead, it was Martin Truex Jr. who won this season’s first Darlington race in May. His No. 19 team was also dominant on tracks with the 750 horsepower package earlier this season, which makes Truex another favorite to win on Sunday.
The strike against Truex is that his team has been a lull over the last three races, averaging an 18th-place finish in those events.
While three Gibbs drivers — Truex, Hamlin and Kyle Busch — finished in the top five at the last Darlington race, Larson’s my pick to win. He finished second at Darlington in May and the No. 5 team’s performance hasn’t significantly dipped at recent races (sure, he finished 20th at Daytona, but it was a wreck-filled Daytona). Barring unpredictable wrecks this weekend, Larson could make a postseason statement.
How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Darlington
Race: Cook Out Southern 500
When: Sunday, Sept. 5
Time: 6 p.m. EST
TV: NBCSN
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 501.3 miles (367 Laps) with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367
NASCAR at Darlington Cup starting order
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Ryan Blaney
12
2
Denny Hamlin
11
3
Kurt Busch
1
4
Chase Elliott
9
5
Alex Bowman
48
6
Kyle Larson
5
7
Tyler Reddick
8
8
Aric Almirola
10
9
Kevin Harvick
4
10
Martin Truex Jr.
19
11
Joey Logano
22
12
Kyle Busch
18
13
Christopher Bell
20
14
William Byron
24
15
Michael McDowell
34
16
Brad Keselowski
2
17
Bubba Wallace
23
18
Ryan Preece
37
19
Ryan Newman
6
20
Justin Haley
77
21
Austin Dillon
3
22
Erik Jones
43
23
Ross Chastain
42
24
Chase Briscoe
14
25
Corey LaJoie
7
26
Daniel Suárez
99
27
BJ McLeod
78
28
Josh Bilicki
52
29
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
30
Matt DiBenedetto
21
31
Cole Custer
41
32
Anthony Alfredo
38
33
Cody Ware
51
34
Chris Buescher
17
35
Joey Gase
15
36
James Davison
53
37
Quin Houff
00
NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Order
Driver
Points
1
Kyle Larson
2052
2
Ryan Blaney
2024
3
Martin Truex Jr.
2024
4
Kyle Busch
2022
5
Chase Elliott
2021
6
Alex Bowman
2015
7
Denny Hamlin
2015
8
William Byron
2014
9
Joey Logano
2013
10
Brad Keselowski
2008
11
Kurt Busch
2008
12
Christopher Bell
2005
13
Michael McDowell
2005
14
Aric Almirola
2005
15
Tyler Reddick
2003
16
Kevin Harvick
2002