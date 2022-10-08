NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks, standings and results

The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Chase Elliott, who has won two of the four races ever staged on the circuit, enters atop the playoff point standings just two points ahead of the inaugural race winner Ryan Blaney. Daniel Suarez comes into the weekend with the final playoff spot, 12 points ahead of Chase Briscoe.

Here is everything you need to know for the Bank of America Roval 400:

NASCAR Cup Series Roval weekend schedule and how to watch

Fans in the United States can watch the race on NBC or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required). Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

(All times ET)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Qualifying: 1 - 2:30 p.m. ET (USA, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, Oct. 9

Pre-race show: 1 - 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

Bank of America Roval 400: 2 - 5 p.m. ET (NBC, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Post-race show: 5 - 6 p.m. ET (USA)

Top drivers and best bets for the Bank of America Roval 400

Elliott (+400) enters the weekend atop the points standings and is the betting favorite at BetMGM for the race win followed by emerging road racing ace Tyler Reddick (+600). Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson follows with +800 and part-timer AJ Allmendinger at +1,000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in two-time pole-sitter Denny Hamlin (+1800) and Martin Truex Jr. (+2800) and is fading this season’s Sonoma road course winner Daniel Suarez (+1400).

Denny Hamlin has won pole each for each of the last two NASCAR Cup Series Roval races. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

Chase Elliott - 3,103 Ryan Blaney - 3,101 Ross Chastain - 3,097 Denny Hamlin - 3,090 Joey Logano - 3,087 Kyle Larson - 3,087 William Byron - 3,083 Daniel Suarez - 3,081 Chase Briscoe - 3,069 Austin Cindric - 3,069 Christopher Bell - 3,036 Alex Bowman - 3,015

Weather for the Bank of America Roval 400

The forecast calls for pretty much ideal fall conditions in Charlotte with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy conditions. Tire degradation is always chief among concerns on road courses and will be this weekend, but with cooler temperatures, teams may be tempted to extend runs in an attempt to save a pit stop to gain track position.