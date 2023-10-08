NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval: TV channels, streaming info, qualifying results, playoff standings, weather
Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch are on the outside of the Round of 8 looking in
Tyler Reddick will start Sunday's crucial Bank of America Roval 400 from the pole. That puts Reddick in great position to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the field is cut from 12 to eight following Sunday's race and Reddick is currently nine points below the cut line.
Fellow playoff driver Christopher Bell will start alongside Reddick, but Bell is 22 points to the good sitting in fourth. Kyle Larson finds himself in some peril as he will start the race from 36th after a practice crash prevented him from setting a qualifying time. Larson is currently seventh in the standings, 15 points above the cut line.
Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying results
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Mike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Austin Hill (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Andy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Bank of America Roval 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
Noon-1 p.m.: Practice (USA after 12:30 p.m., NBC Sports app)
1-2 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)
Sunday
2-5:30 p.m.: Bank of America Roval 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app)
Bank of America Roval 400 details
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2.28-mile, 17-turn hybrid course) in Concord, North Carolina
Length: 109 laps for 248.52 miles (400 kilometers)
Banking: Oval turns – 24 degrees | Oval straights – 5 degrees
Stage lengths: Stages 1-2 – 25 laps | Stage 3 – 59
2022 winner: Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
1. William Byron – 3,135* (-)
2. Ryan Blaney – 3,078* (-)
3. Denny Hamlin – 3,107 (+50)
4. Christopher Bell – 3,079 (+22)
5. Chris Buescher – 3,076 (+19)
6. Martin Truex Jr. – 3,074 (+17)
7. Kyle Larson – 3,072 (+15)
8. Brad Keselowski – 3,059 (+2)
______________________________ Cut line
9. Tyler Reddick – 3,057 (-2)
10. Ross Chastain – 3,050 (-9)
11. Bubba Wallace – 3,050 (-9)
12. Kyle Busch – 3,033 (-26)
*Clinched entry in Round of 8
Bank of America Roval 400 top drivers and best bets
Elliott has won two of five races on the Roval, and seven of his 18 career wins have come on road courses, so it’s not a surprise that he enters with the best odds (6-to-1) of anyone in the field, according to BetMGM. The three drivers with the next-best odds are all in the playoffs: Tyler Reddick (+700), Byron (+725) and Larson (+800).
Best odds to win
• Chase Elliott +600
• Tyler Reddick +700
• William Byron +725
• Kyle Larson +800
• Michael McDowell +1000
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting forecast and likes a pair of playoff drivers with middling odds in Christopher Bell (+1400) and Chris Buescher (+2000). In terms of long shots, Bromberg notes Ross Chastain (+3000) will have plenty of motivation to get to the front as he enters the weekend nine points on the wrong side of the playoff cut line.
Bank of America Roval 400 weather
Conditions should be pretty optimal for racing, with no chance of rain forecast and daytime high temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. That should produce track temperatures warm enough to get the tires in the ideal operating window but cool enough to prevent oil from seeping up and making the surface more slippery.