NASCAR at Martinsville betting preview: Martin Truex Jr. enters as the favorite

Nick Bromberg
·3 min read

Blu Emu 500

7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 (Fox Sports 1)

Welcome to the second early-season night race at Martinsville.

The half-mile track hosted a rescheduled Cup Series event on June 10 a year ago as NASCAR tried out midweek races to get its full season complete during the coronavirus pandemic. This season, the first Martinsville race of the year is on a Saturday night.

Martinsville installed lights in 2017 and fall races at the track have recently ended after the sun has set. But the 2020 June race at the track was the Cup Series’ first evening race at Martinsville.

And guess what? The guy who has won two of the last three races that have ended under the lights is the favorite.

Martin Truex Jr. won the 2019 fall race at Martinsville and won the 2020 spring race for his only victory of the season. Those wins make him a +550 favorite on Saturday.

Truex has led over 700 laps in each of the three previous Martinsville races. He was passed for the lead by Chase Elliott in the fall with 44 laps to go and ultimately finished 22nd after he was forced to pit late in the race because of a vibration.

Will Truex make it three of four at Martinsville on Saturday night? Here’s a look at who you should bet on Saturday night. Odds are via BetMGM.

The favorites

Martin Truex Jr., +550

Denny Hamlin, +575

Chase Elliott, +600

Brad Keselowski, +600

Joey Logano, +700

Ryan Blaney, +800

Hamlin has five wins in 30 Martinsville starts and has finished in the top 10 on 21 different occasions, though he was 24th and 11th at Martinsville a year ago. Elliott finished in the top five of both Martinsville races last year and Keselowski hasn’t finished outside the top 10 at Martinsville since the fall of 2015. That’s a run of 10 races and includes two wins. If you’re betting a driver from this group, Keselowski seems like the best choice. He won in the spring of 2017 and the spring of 2019.

Good mid-tier value

Kyle Busch, +1200

Kevin Harvick, +1400

Busch won at Martinsville in the fall of 2017. Harvick won at Martinsville in the spring of 2011. They haven’t been two of the best drivers at the track recently and their most recent highlight was when Harvick tried to spin Busch out on the final lap a season ago in a last-ditch effort to make the playoffs.

That didn’t work. And while neither driver has a clear-cut case for wagering this week, you should take advantage of their relatively high odds when you can. They can win anywhere.

Don’t bet this driver

Kyle Larson, +1200

Martinsville hasn’t been too kind to Larson. He has just one top-five finish in 12 starts at the track. That was a third in 2016. His only other top-10 finish was a ninth-place run in the fall of 2019.

Looking for a longshot?

Matt DiBenedetto, +6600

DiBenedetto finished seventh and 10th at Martinsville in 2020. He’s probably not going to win on Sunday but if the top-10 speed he’s shown at the track recently is for real, he’s by far the best option among the longshots.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Racing on TV Listings For April 5-11, Highlighted by NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville

    Where to find this week's racing action on TV

  • Xfinity starting lineup at Martinsville

    Harrison Burton will lead the field to the green flag in Friday night's Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway.

  • Gragson plans to have conversation with Hemric before Martinsville race

    Nearly two weeks after their post-race fisticuffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson would still like to discuss the incident with Daniel Hemric. To refresh your memory, the two drivers tangled during a late-race pit stop in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.54-mile Georgia track. Hemric overshot his pit stall, which slowed up […]

  • Rockies to host All-Star Game at Coors Field after MLB pulled game from Atlanta

    MLB moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta last week in response to Georgia's new restrictive voting laws.

  • Joey Logano will start first at Martinsville

    Logano became the seventh different winner in seven Cup Series races in 2021 when he won at Bristol.

  • Early odds list Martin Truex Jr. as Martinsville favorite

    PointsBet Sportsbook's early line for Saturday night's Cup race at Martinsville favors the driver who won at the track in June 2020.

  • Cars Stolen From Charleston Auto Auction

    You’ll never guess what brand they were…

  • We finally know why SpaceX’s latest Starship exploded

    SpaceX's Starship program has been moving along nicely for some time now. The company has been conducting ever more ambitious flight tests as it creeps closer and closer to eventually sending the big, shiny spacecraft into, well, space. That being said, there's one aspect of Starship testing that hasn't exactly gone to plan, and that's the whole "landing in one piece" thing. SpaceX has yet to punctuate a high-altitude Starship flight with a successful landing that doesn't end with the spacecraft in multiple small pieces, and that's not great news. The latest test of a prototype — Starship prototype SN11 in this case — ended a bit earlier than SpaceX would have hoped when the spacecraft exploded as it was headed down to Earth for its landing attempt. At the time, the thick fog and poor camera angles made it difficult to see what happened and even more difficult to guess what caused it, but SpaceX boss Elon Musk just weighed in and he seems pretty confident that he knows what went wrong. As Spaceflight Now reports, Musk replied to a question on Twitter asking if the investigation had returned any results. In his reply, the SpaceX founder revealed that everything looked good up to and including the free-fall stages of the test flight, but things went south when the landing burn began to fire. "Ascent phase, transition to horizontal, & control during free fall were good," Musk tweeted. "A (relatively) small CH4 leak led to fire on engine 2 & fried part of the avionics, causing hard start attempting landing burn in CH4 turbopump. This is getting fixed 6 ways to Sunday." So, a gas leak and subsequent fire messed up some vital components and when the spacecraft's engines fired back up to aid in a soft landing it triggered the explosion. All we saw from the video feed was a massive shower of rocket debris falling through the fog, so it's nice to hear that the company seems to have a pretty good idea of what caused the failure. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1379022709737275393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1379022709737275393%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fspaceflightnow.com%2F2021%2F04%2F05%2Fmusk-says-methane-leak-doomed-latest-starship-test-flight%2F Developing a spacecraft like Starship takes a long time, a lot of cash, and a whole bunch of trial and error. What makes this particular Starship landing failure such a bummer is that its predecessor almost nailed it. SN10 successfully performed the "kick" maneuver to orient itself correctly and then landed relatively softly by an issue with the deployable landing legs left the ship leaning to its side and sitting on its engine. This caused a gas leak that also caused an explosion. We were all hoping that SN11 would finally be the one that stuck its landing but unfortunately, it didn't even make it to the ground in one piece. Let's all keep our fingers crossed that the next one makes it back safe and sound.

  • NASCAR's Most Elusive Retiree Is Busy Sailing the Ocean

    Carl Edwards is up for NASCAR Hall of Fame consideration this summer.

  • Walgreens to switch second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to CDC's recommended timing

    Walgreens will shorten the window between the first dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine and the second from four weeks to the CDC's recommended three.

  • Guy Fieri On Maintaining Signature Hairstyle Amid Covid: Lori Trimmed It When "I Was Full Porcupine"

    Guy Fieri answers what we all want to know: How did he keep up his signature hairstyle when salons were closed due to Covid?

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • COVID-19 vaccine not mandatory to compete in Tokyo, says USOPC

    The United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) will help athletes find a COVID-19 vaccine but will not require them to get a shot to compete at the Tokyo Summer Games, CEO Sarah Hirshland said on Wednesday. With U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday directing states to widen vaccine eligibility to people 18 or older by April 19 most athletes will have access to a COVID-19 shot long before the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympics but the USOPC will not mandate one. Instead, the USOPC said it will provide logistical support connecting athletes and other personnel with places they can get the vaccine.

  • Seeking 10th win in row, Donovan Mitchell and Jazz visit Mavs

    The Utah Jazz are playing stellar basketball lately and are coming off one of their finest offensive performances of the season as they head into Monday's game in Dallas against the Mavericks. The Jazz made an NBA record 18 3-pointers before halftime and emptied their bench by the start of the fourth quarter. Utah (38-11) won its ninth straight game overall and extended its franchise-record home winning streak to 22 games.

  • Sean Miller's firing proves the only unacceptable thing in college basketball is losing

    Cheaters prosper in college basketball. That will always be one of the legacies of Mark Emmert’s tenure. Sean Miller's tenure at Arizona is a prime example of the NCAA's inability to enforce anything.

  • Coleman Shelton officially signed ERFA tender with Rams

    Coleman Shelton could be in the mix for the Rams' starting center role following Austin Blythe's departure.

  • 49ers sign former Eagles QB, now have 4 QBs on roster

    The San Francisco 49ers now have four quarterbacks on their roster after signing Nate Sudfeld.

  • Former Washington TE Jeremy Sprinkle signs with Cowboys

    Jeremy Sprinkle caught 34 passes for Washington in four seasons with the club.

  • Eagles agree to 1-year deal with former Vikings LB Eric Wilson

    The Eagles have signed linebacker Eric Wilson to a one-year, $3.25 million deal