NASCAR: AJ Allmendinger wins at Charlotte Roval

Tyler Reddick jumped into the top eight ahead of the third round of the playoffs

AJ Allmendinger celebrates the third NASCAR Cup Series win of his career after winning at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert via Getty Images)

AJ Allmendinger won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval as Tyler Reddick was the only driver to jump into the top eight in the points standings to advance to the third round.

Reddick entered the race ninth in the points standings and moved into the top eight with a sixth-place finish. Brad Keselowski was the victim of Reddick’s move, as Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch won’t move on to the third round.

Reddick is joined in the third round by William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

Allmendinger survived five restarts to lead the final 33 laps of the 109-lap race. All 46 of his laps led came in the race’s third and final stage.

Byron finished second while Busch was third. Busch entered the race likely needing a win to advance to the third round and simply couldn’t get close enough to Allmendinger or Byron over the final green-flag run to have any shot.

The victory is Allmedinger’s third at NASCAR’s top level. He got his first win in 2014 at Watkins Glen and scored his second in 2021 at the Indianapolis road course.

That 2021 win came as Allmendinger was running a part-time Cup Series schedule for Kaulig Racing. This season is Allmendinger’s first full-time season in Cup since 2018 and he’s scored three top fives and six top 10s.

Race features seven cautions

NASCAR re-implemented stage cautions ahead of the race after the last two road course races featured one caution each. Caution flags for the end of the first and second stages were eliminated at road courses ahead of the 2023 season in an attempt to create greater strategy variance. But with NASCAR’s current Cup Series car also racing poorly on road courses and drivers tending to not run close to each other, stage cautions were brought back for the playoff event.

If NASCAR wanted more caution flags and restarts as a result, well, it got them. The race had seven caution flags and six of them were for either crashes or mechanical problems.

Race results

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. William Byron

3. Kyle Busch

4. Ty Gibbs

5. Joey Logano

6. Tyler Reddick

7. Chris Buescher

8. Alex Bowman

9. Chase Elliott

10. Ross Chastain

11. Ryan Preece

12. Ryan Blaney

13. Kyle Larson

14. Austin Dillon

15. Christopher Bell

16. Bubba Wallace

17. Corey LaJoie

18. Brad Keselowski

19. Kevin Harvick

20. Martin Truex Jr.

21. Aric Almirola

22. Justin Haley

23. Todd Gilliland

24. Harrison Burton

25. Austin Cindric

26. Josh Bilicki

27. Austin Hill

28. Chase Briscoe

29. Mike Rockenfeller

30. Zane Smith

31. Ty Dillon

32. Michael McDowell

33. Daniel Suarez

34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

35. Andy Lally

36. Erik Jones

37. Denny Hamlin