Names to watch for on NFL Draft Day 3
Yahoo Sports’ Draft Live Crew discusses the players still available in the 2024 NFL Draft that can still make an impact.
Round 1 is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Running backs weren't a part of a record first round for offensive players.
Detroit's revival as a football city was on full display Thursday night.
Xavier Worthy to the Chiefs opens up a lot of possibilities.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
Six former Trojans have been taken at the top of the NFL Draft.
Jayden Daniels said he isn't sure what to expect in the NFL Draft.
Numbers from the last 20 years indicate players still on the board after the draft’s third round might be better off going undrafted entirely than getting picked in the late rounds.
With the 2024 NFL Draft nearly here, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon plays matchmaker for the top prospects at each position.
Matt Harmon & Marcas Grant select their favorite dream-scenario landing spots for the biggest fantasy prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.
Could the top 10 picks all be offensive players on Thursday night?
Be in your seat for the NFL Draft no later than the second pick going on the clock. After that, it’s going to get wild, with two QBs and several teams in play to shake things up.
In the common draft era, the league has never seen the top three teams trade away their starting quarterbacks after season's end. It's part of a broader evolution in how the NFL scouts and values the position.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to get their final thoughts on the 2024 NFL Draft in before it all kicks off on Thursday night. The duo start with the Denver Broncos' new uniforms and Fitz' strong thoughts on Arena football. There's a lot of hype around the quarterbacks in this year's draft, but Fitz and Frank provide a reality check by grading every first-round quarterback selected between 2018 and 2022, assigning only 3 As and 7 Fs (and having a very real conversation around Justin Herbert's grade). There are still a few big question marks in this year's draft that will have big ramifications, so Fitz and Frank go detective mode and discuss what the Washington Commanders will do at 2, the New England Patriots at 3, whether or not Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix will make it past Denver, the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of the first round and if the Dallas Cowboys will make a move to address their biggest hole. The dynamic duo finish off the show by snake drafting the biggest draft busts of all time.
Caleb Williams will walk into an ideal situation. Seriously. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's potential No. 1 wideout could flash plenty of upside. And why not all-world tight end Brock Bowers?
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Not only are there a ton of great offensive line prospects in this draft, teams can target all kinds of different players at a every position up front.
Bill Belichick won't be alone on draft night.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.