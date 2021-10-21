Which names seem to be the hottest in the LSU head coaching search

Despite there being a huge matchup on Saturday with the Ole Miss Rebels, everything coming out of Baton Rouge revolves around the head coach search. On Sunday evening current LSU athletic director Scott Woodward stated it was time to “move in a new direction.”

LSU brass decided to announce a separation agreement with current head coach Ed Orgeron after the conclusion of the 2021 college football season. That means they can begin their search for the fourth head coach of the LSU football program since 2000.

Each of the previous three won a national championship with LSU. Athlon Sports weighed in on the top job openings, we will focus on the Tigers.

What Athlon Sports Says…

