Myrtle Beach Classic winds down with rave reviews from fans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunday capped the final day of a record-breaking weekend for the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Organizers said on Saturday that 15,481 people were on hand for “moving day,” making it the most successful first-year event in PGA Tour history.

Spectators Miller Thompson and Landon Strickland said they loved taking in the pristine weather and following some of their favorite players.

“The first day was good, but the competition has gotten a lot better, and they’ve definitely been playing a lot better to compete and get that championship,” Thompson said.

For some fans, Sunday was their first day at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Spectators Courtney and George Tetanich are huge golf fans and have had a positive experience.

“It’s laid back, it’s very enjoyable, there’s no lines, it’s great. Perfect weather,” they said.

Even though this is only the first year the PGA Tour is on the Grand Strand, many people are driving from out of town to experience the golf scene.

George Tetanich says he is glad there is a tournament close to where he lives and that he gets to see a new place to watch golf.

“Growing up in Charleston, Myrtle Beach has always been the golf destination, so it’s great that there’s a tournament in Myrtle Beach that we can go to that’s close to home that’s not Kiowa or the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head so it’s great to be able to go somewhere else where it’s just a different experience.”

The PGA Tour will be back on the Grand Strand next year, as the Myrtle Beach Classic will run through at least 2027.

* * *

Hannah Huffstickler is a multimedia journalist at News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2024 after graduating from Coastal Carolina University in December of 2023. Keep up with Hannah on Facebook and Instagram. You can also read more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.