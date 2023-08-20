Myles Jack retires from football

Linebacker Myles Jack has decided to move on from football.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jack has informed the Eagles that he’ll be retiring from the game.

Jack, a second-round pick in 2016, spent five years with the Jaguars. He played for the Steelers in 2022. He signed with the Eagles just two weeks ago.

In his first media availability with the Eagles, Jack said he considered going to trade school before joining the Eagles. That plan could now be back on.

Jack's final NFL appearance came on Thursday night against the Browns. He played 29 snaps on defense, and three on special teams.

After his first three seasons with the Jaguars, Jacks signed an extension that carried more than $33 million in practical guarantees. Given the knee issue that caused Jack to fall out of round one and that he found a way to play through for his entire NFL career, it was a very impressive accomplishment.