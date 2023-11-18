Myles Jack may re-join Steelers after un-retiring

In August, veteran linebacker Myles Jack announced his retirement. But he may not be done yet.

Jack and the Steelers have mutual interest in Jack joining Pittsburgh's practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

When Jack retired, he was under contract to the Eagles, but this week the Eagles waived him from the reserve/retired list and he cleared waivers, so he's now a free agent. Jack had only been with the Eagles for two weeks when he said he was stepping away.

The 28-year-old Jack was a second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2016 who played six years in Jacksonville before signing with the Steelers last year. He started 13 games for Pittsburgh in 2022 and could help out this year after linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.