MWSU softball to search for new head coach

May 10—Joe Yegge will not return as head coach of the Missouri Western softball program, the university announced Friday.

Director of Athletics Andy Carter made the decision this week to not renew Yegge's contract that would've brought him back for the 2024-25 season. A statement on the school's athletics website said a national search will take place to find Yegge's replacement.

Yegge coached the program for three seasons and posted an overall record of 98-62 with three MIAA Tournament berths.

