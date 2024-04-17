Muscle Shoals native Mark Sears declares for NBA draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Muscle Shoals native Mark Sears has officially declared for the NBA draft.

Sears spent two years at the University of Alabama after transferring from Ohio, and helped lead the team to the first Final Four appearance in program history,

“After much consideration and deliberation, I have decided to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility,” Sears said in a post on social media making the announcement.

Following the 2023-24 season, Sears was selected for first-team All SEC and was named to the 2024 Associated Press All-America Second Team.

Sears led the conference in points and came second in points per game this season, averaging 21.5 ppg. He also holds the Crimson Tide record for points scored in a season after he tallied 797 points in 2023-24.

The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for early entrant in order to maintain college eligibility is May 29, and the draft itself is set for June 26.

