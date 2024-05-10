Murray to make injury return next week

Andy Murray has not played since rupturing ankle ligaments at the Miami Open on 24 March [Getty Images]

Andy Murray has brought forward his comeback from an ankle injury and will play at an ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux next week.

The 36-year-old Briton, who is expected to retire this season, has been out since late March after rupturing ankle ligaments at the Miami Open.

Murray intends to play at the French Open, which starts on 26 May, for what is likely to be the final time.

The three-time Grand Slam champion plans to compete at Roland Garros in both the singles and doubles, teaming up with fellow Briton Dan Evans in the latter.

After starting his comeback on the Bordeaux clay, Murray will return to the main ATP Tour at the Geneva Open - where he has been given a wildcard - the following week.

Murray opted not to have surgery on the ankle injury to reduce recovery time with hopes of playing at the French Open, Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics this summer.

Murray, who turns 37 on 15 May, does not plan to "play much past this summer" but has not announced where his final tournament will be.

Murray wants to return to the French Open, having only played once - in 2020 when he lost to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in the first round - since 2017.

Before what is expected to be a final appearance at Wimbledon, Murray plans to start his grass-court preparations in Stuttgart on 10 June.

Wimbledon, where Murray is a two-time champion, begins on 1 July and the Olympics start on 26 July.

The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the season, gets under way on 26 August in New York.