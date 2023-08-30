Multiple Ohio State rookies make Cleveland Browns roster

With NFL preseason play over, Tuesday was the deadline for NFL teams to cut their roster down to 53 players. The Cleveland Browns were among those which brought pleasant news for many former Buckeyes.

Dawand Jones was a fourth-round pick in 2023 after being a two-year starter for the Buckeyes at right tackle. He received a lot of praise for his play with the Browns in the preseason. Jones made the 53-man roster and has potential to be a starter for the Browns as early as this season.

The Browns also drafted another two-year starter on the Buckeyes offensive line in Luke Wypler. The rookie center also made the 53-man roster with strong preseason play.

Former Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman showed up with a terrific preseason with three interceptions and bucked the odds by making the 53-man roster after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft.

Tanner McCalister who started at nickel safety last season for the Buckeyes after transferring from Oklahoma State received good news as well today as part of the announcement that he made the Browns’ practice squad.

