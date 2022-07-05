Multiple former Ravens win USFL championship with Birmingham Stallions

The players that the Baltimore Ravens have brought in over the course of their organizational history. Some have turned into franchise cornerstones, other have had solid careers and some have moved onto other things shortly after their NFL journeys began.

For three former Baltimore players, they were able to secure a championship in the inaugural season of The United States Football League. Playing for the Birmingham Stallions, defensive tackle Willie Henry, defensive end Aaron Adeoye and wide receiver Michael Dereus were on the winning side, securing the first championship in the league’s history.

THE BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS ARE USFL CHAMPIONS 🏆🐎 pic.twitter.com/HRvmuFhdId — USFL (@USFL) July 4, 2022

Henry was a fourth-round pick of Baltimore during the 2016 NFL draft, and played for the Ravens for two seasons. He totaled 36 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his time with the organization.

Adeoye spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on Baltimore’s practice squad, while Dereus spent parts of the 2020 and 2021 off-seasons with the Ravens.

Adeoye was the third pick in the second round of the 2022 USFL draft for Birmingham, while Henry and Dereus signed with the Stallions in April.