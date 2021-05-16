How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Julie Williams
·3 min read
Despite a lengthy weather delay on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, K.H. Lee finished the event at 25 under to win by three shots.

Sam Burns, who led after 54 holes, was alone in second while Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel and Patton Kizzire were all third at 21 under.

The conditions didn’t make it easy for Lee to finish off the win and pick up his payday. With heavy rain coming down and significant puddles on the fairways, his drive on the 16th hole measured just 223 yards, despite being well struck. To put that in perspective, the driving average on the same hole in Thursday’s opening round was 292.4 yards.

Take a look at how Lee made out, as well as how much money the rest of the field made.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Leaderboard | Photos | Winner’s bag
More: Top earners in golf history has plenty of surprises

Prize money

1

K.H. Lee

-25

$1,458,000

2

Sam Burns

-22

$882,900

T3

Patton Kizzire

-21

$395,381

T3

Daniel Berger

-21

$395,381

T3

Scott Stallings

-21

$395,381

T3

Charl Schwartzel

-21

$395,381

T7

Troy Merritt

-19

$263,250

T7

Joseph Bramlett

-19

$263,250

T9

Jhonattan Vegas

-18

$212,625

T9

Seamus Power

-18

$212,625

T9

Doc Redman

-18

$212,625

T9

Jordan Spieth

-18

$212,625

T13

Satoshi Kodaira

-17

$153,900

T13

Luke Donald

-17

$153,900

T13

Harris English

-17

$153,900

T13

Bronson Burgoon

-17

$153,900

T17

Will Zalatoris

-16

$119,475

T17

Hank Lebioda

-16

$119,475

T17

Brandt Snedeker

-16

$119,475

T17

Matt Kuchar

-16

$119,475

T21

Lee Westwood

-15

$84,969

T21

Carlos Ortiz

-15

$84,969

T21

Marc Leishman

-15

$84,969

T21

Rafael Cabrera Bello

-15

$84,969

T21

Alexander Noren

-15

$84,969

T26

Wesley Bryan

-14

$56,700

T26

Rob Oppenheim

-14

$56,700

T26

Ryan Armour

-14

$56,700

T26

Sepp Straka

-14

$56,700

T26

Rory Sabbatini

-14

$56,700

T26

Vincent Whaley

-14

$56,700

T26

Keith Mitchell

-14

$56,700

T26

Ben Martin

-14

$56,700

T34

Jon Rahm

-13

$42,201

T34

Mark Hubbard

-13

$42,201

T34

Roger Sloan

-13

$42,201

T34

Scott Brown

-13

$42,201

T34

Adam Schenk

-13

$42,201

T39

Talor Gooch

-12

$31,185

T39

Brian Stuard

-12

$31,185

T39

Johnson Wagner

-12

$31,185

T39

Hideki Matsuyama

-12

$31,185

T39

Russell Knox

-12

$31,185

T39

Pat Perez

-12

$31,185

T39

Wyndham Clark

-12

$31,185

T39

Sean O’Hair

-12

$31,185

T47

J.J. Spaun

-11

$20,959

T47

Scottie Scheffler

-11

$20,959

T47

Patrick Rodgers

-11

$20,959

T47

Ryan Palmer

-11

$20,959

T47

Sung Kang

-11

$20,959

T47

Nelson Ledesma

-11

$20,959

T47

Michael Gligic

-11

$20,959

T47

Brice Garnett

-11

$20,959

T55

Si Woo Kim

-10

$18,630

T55

Aaron Wise

-10

$18,630

T55

Sebastian Munoz

-10

$18,630

T55

Charles Howell III

-10

$18,630

T55

Cameron Champ

-10

$18,630

T55

Bryson DeChambeau

-10

$18,630

T61

Mark D. Anderson

-9

$17,820

T61

Wes Roach

-9

$17,820

T61

Luke List

-9

$17,820

T61

Martin Laird

-9

$17,820

65

Michael Gellerman

-8

$17,415

66

Bo Hoag

-7

$17,253

67

Michael Kim

-6

$17,091

T68

Ted Potter Jr.

-5

$16,848

T68

Dylan Meyer

-5

$16,848

70

Cameron Percy

-3

$16,605

T71

D.J. Trahan

-1

$16,362

T71

Austin Cook

-1

$16,362

