How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Despite a lengthy weather delay on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, K.H. Lee finished the event at 25 under to win by three shots.

Sam Burns, who led after 54 holes, was alone in second while Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel and Patton Kizzire were all third at 21 under.

The conditions didn’t make it easy for Lee to finish off the win and pick up his payday. With heavy rain coming down and significant puddles on the fairways, his drive on the 16th hole measured just 223 yards, despite being well struck. To put that in perspective, the driving average on the same hole in Thursday’s opening round was 292.4 yards.

Take a look at how Lee made out, as well as how much money the rest of the field made.

Prize money

1 K.H. Lee -25 $1,458,000 2 Sam Burns -22 $882,900 T3 Patton Kizzire -21 $395,381 T3 Daniel Berger -21 $395,381 T3 Scott Stallings -21 $395,381 T3 Charl Schwartzel -21 $395,381 T7 Troy Merritt -19 $263,250 T7 Joseph Bramlett -19 $263,250 T9 Jhonattan Vegas -18 $212,625 T9 Seamus Power -18 $212,625 T9 Doc Redman -18 $212,625 T9 Jordan Spieth -18 $212,625 T13 Satoshi Kodaira -17 $153,900 T13 Luke Donald -17 $153,900 T13 Harris English -17 $153,900 T13 Bronson Burgoon -17 $153,900 T17 Will Zalatoris -16 $119,475 T17 Hank Lebioda -16 $119,475 T17 Brandt Snedeker -16 $119,475 T17 Matt Kuchar -16 $119,475 T21 Lee Westwood -15 $84,969 T21 Carlos Ortiz -15 $84,969 T21 Marc Leishman -15 $84,969 T21 Rafael Cabrera Bello -15 $84,969 T21 Alexander Noren -15 $84,969 T26 Wesley Bryan -14 $56,700 T26 Rob Oppenheim -14 $56,700 T26 Ryan Armour -14 $56,700 T26 Sepp Straka -14 $56,700 T26 Rory Sabbatini -14 $56,700 T26 Vincent Whaley -14 $56,700 T26 Keith Mitchell -14 $56,700 T26 Ben Martin -14 $56,700 T34 Jon Rahm -13 $42,201 T34 Mark Hubbard -13 $42,201 T34 Roger Sloan -13 $42,201 T34 Scott Brown -13 $42,201 T34 Adam Schenk -13 $42,201 T39 Talor Gooch -12 $31,185 T39 Brian Stuard -12 $31,185 T39 Johnson Wagner -12 $31,185 T39 Hideki Matsuyama -12 $31,185 T39 Russell Knox -12 $31,185 T39 Pat Perez -12 $31,185 T39 Wyndham Clark -12 $31,185 T39 Sean O’Hair -12 $31,185 T47 J.J. Spaun -11 $20,959 T47 Scottie Scheffler -11 $20,959 T47 Patrick Rodgers -11 $20,959 T47 Ryan Palmer -11 $20,959 T47 Sung Kang -11 $20,959 T47 Nelson Ledesma -11 $20,959 T47 Michael Gligic -11 $20,959 T47 Brice Garnett -11 $20,959 T55 Si Woo Kim -10 $18,630 T55 Aaron Wise -10 $18,630 T55 Sebastian Munoz -10 $18,630 T55 Charles Howell III -10 $18,630 T55 Cameron Champ -10 $18,630 T55 Bryson DeChambeau -10 $18,630 T61 Mark D. Anderson -9 $17,820 T61 Wes Roach -9 $17,820 T61 Luke List -9 $17,820 T61 Martin Laird -9 $17,820 65 Michael Gellerman -8 $17,415 66 Bo Hoag -7 $17,253 67 Michael Kim -6 $17,091 T68 Ted Potter Jr. -5 $16,848 T68 Dylan Meyer -5 $16,848 70 Cameron Percy -3 $16,605 T71 D.J. Trahan -1 $16,362 T71 Austin Cook -1 $16,362

