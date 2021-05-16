How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the AT&T Byron Nelson
Despite a lengthy weather delay on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, K.H. Lee finished the event at 25 under to win by three shots.
Sam Burns, who led after 54 holes, was alone in second while Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel and Patton Kizzire were all third at 21 under.
The conditions didn’t make it easy for Lee to finish off the win and pick up his payday. With heavy rain coming down and significant puddles on the fairways, his drive on the 16th hole measured just 223 yards, despite being well struck. To put that in perspective, the driving average on the same hole in Thursday’s opening round was 292.4 yards.
Take a look at how Lee made out, as well as how much money the rest of the field made.
AT&T Byron Nelson: Leaderboard | Photos | Winner’s bag
More: Top earners in golf history has plenty of surprises
Prize money
1
K.H. Lee
-25
$1,458,000
2
Sam Burns
-22
$882,900
T3
Patton Kizzire
-21
$395,381
T3
Daniel Berger
-21
$395,381
T3
Scott Stallings
-21
$395,381
T3
Charl Schwartzel
-21
$395,381
T7
Troy Merritt
-19
$263,250
T7
Joseph Bramlett
-19
$263,250
T9
Jhonattan Vegas
-18
$212,625
T9
Seamus Power
-18
$212,625
T9
Doc Redman
-18
$212,625
T9
Jordan Spieth
-18
$212,625
T13
Satoshi Kodaira
-17
$153,900
T13
Luke Donald
-17
$153,900
T13
Harris English
-17
$153,900
T13
Bronson Burgoon
-17
$153,900
T17
Will Zalatoris
-16
$119,475
T17
Hank Lebioda
-16
$119,475
T17
Brandt Snedeker
-16
$119,475
T17
Matt Kuchar
-16
$119,475
T21
Lee Westwood
-15
$84,969
T21
Carlos Ortiz
-15
$84,969
T21
Marc Leishman
-15
$84,969
T21
Rafael Cabrera Bello
-15
$84,969
T21
Alexander Noren
-15
$84,969
T26
Wesley Bryan
-14
$56,700
T26
Rob Oppenheim
-14
$56,700
T26
Ryan Armour
-14
$56,700
T26
Sepp Straka
-14
$56,700
T26
Rory Sabbatini
-14
$56,700
T26
Vincent Whaley
-14
$56,700
T26
Keith Mitchell
-14
$56,700
T26
Ben Martin
-14
$56,700
T34
Jon Rahm
-13
$42,201
T34
Mark Hubbard
-13
$42,201
T34
Roger Sloan
-13
$42,201
T34
Scott Brown
-13
$42,201
T34
Adam Schenk
-13
$42,201
T39
Talor Gooch
-12
$31,185
T39
Brian Stuard
-12
$31,185
T39
Johnson Wagner
-12
$31,185
T39
Hideki Matsuyama
-12
$31,185
T39
Russell Knox
-12
$31,185
T39
Pat Perez
-12
$31,185
T39
Wyndham Clark
-12
$31,185
T39
Sean O’Hair
-12
$31,185
T47
J.J. Spaun
-11
$20,959
T47
Scottie Scheffler
-11
$20,959
T47
Patrick Rodgers
-11
$20,959
T47
Ryan Palmer
-11
$20,959
T47
Sung Kang
-11
$20,959
T47
Nelson Ledesma
-11
$20,959
T47
Michael Gligic
-11
$20,959
T47
Brice Garnett
-11
$20,959
T55
Si Woo Kim
-10
$18,630
T55
Aaron Wise
-10
$18,630
T55
Sebastian Munoz
-10
$18,630
T55
Charles Howell III
-10
$18,630
T55
Cameron Champ
-10
$18,630
T55
Bryson DeChambeau
-10
$18,630
T61
Mark D. Anderson
-9
$17,820
T61
Wes Roach
-9
$17,820
T61
Luke List
-9
$17,820
T61
Martin Laird
-9
$17,820
65
Michael Gellerman
-8
$17,415
66
Bo Hoag
-7
$17,253
67
Michael Kim
-6
$17,091
T68
Ted Potter Jr.
-5
$16,848
T68
Dylan Meyer
-5
$16,848
70
Cameron Percy
-3
$16,605
T71
D.J. Trahan
-1
$16,362
T71
Austin Cook
-1
$16,362
