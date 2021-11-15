How much money each PGA Tour Champions player earned at the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Todd Kelly
·2 min read
In this article:
PHOENIX — The 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship put a cap on the PGA Tour Champions “super” season.

Phil Mickelson won the season-finale by a shot over Steven Alker. It’s Lefty’s fourth win in six outings on the senior circuit, matching Jack Nicklaus. Mickelson earned $440,000 for the victory at Phoenix Country Club.

Bernhard Langer finished 17th but it was good enough for him to secure the season-long Charles Schwab Cup points title.

Darren Clarke and David Toms finished tied for third at 17 under. Brandt Jobe and Jim Furyk ended up in a tie for fifth.

This was the 20th Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Check out the final payout from the event.

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Phil Mickelson

-19

$440,000

2

Steven Alker

-18

$250,000

T3

Darren Clarke

-17

$192,500

T3

David Toms

-17

$192,500

T5

Brandt Jobe

-16

$138,125

T5

Jim Furyk

-16

$138,125

T7

Paul Goydos

-15

$75,000

T7

Miguel Angel Jiménez

-15

$75,000

T7

Steve Flesch

-15

$75,000

T7

Brett Quigley

-5

$227,813

T7

Stephen Ames

-5

$227,813

T7

Kirk Triplett

-5

$227,813

T13

Doug Barron

-13

$53,750

T13

Vijay Singh

-13

$53,750

T13

Fred Couples

-13

$53,750

T13

Scott Parel

-13

$53,750

17

Bernhard La

-12

$47,500

T18

Ernie Els

-11

$42,500

T18

Alex Cejka

-11

$42,500

T20

Retief Goosen

-10

$29,375

T20

Woody Austin

-10

$29,375

T20

Wes Short, Jr.

-10

$29,375

T20

Kenny Perry

-10

$29,375

T24

Kevin Sutherland

-9

$22,500

T24

Jerry Kelly

-9

$22,500

T24

K.J. Choi

-9

$22,500

T27

Paul Broadhurst

-8

$18,958

T27

Rod Pampling

-8

$18,958

T27

Glen Day

-8

$18,958

30

Dicky Pride

-7

$17,500

31

Colin Montgomerie

-5

$16,875

T32

Tim Petrovic

-2

$15,937

T32

Mike Weir

-2

$15,937

34

Gene Sauers

-1

$15,000

In addition to the tournament payouts, the top-five finishers in the season-long points race earn a chunk of money that will be paid out in an annuity.

  • Bernhard Langer, $1 million

  • Jim Furyk, $500,000

  • Miguel Angel Jiménez, $300,000

  • Ernie Els, $200,000

  • Jerry Kelly, $100,000

The annuity is set to pay out over 10 years.

