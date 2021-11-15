How much money each PGA Tour Champions player earned at the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
PHOENIX — The 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship put a cap on the PGA Tour Champions “super” season.
Phil Mickelson won the season-finale by a shot over Steven Alker. It’s Lefty’s fourth win in six outings on the senior circuit, matching Jack Nicklaus. Mickelson earned $440,000 for the victory at Phoenix Country Club.
Bernhard Langer finished 17th but it was good enough for him to secure the season-long Charles Schwab Cup points title.
Darren Clarke and David Toms finished tied for third at 17 under. Brandt Jobe and Jim Furyk ended up in a tie for fifth.
This was the 20th Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Check out the final payout from the event.
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Phil Mickelson
-19
$440,000
2
Steven Alker
-18
$250,000
T3
Darren Clarke
-17
$192,500
T3
David Toms
-17
$192,500
T5
Brandt Jobe
-16
$138,125
T5
Jim Furyk
-16
$138,125
T7
Paul Goydos
-15
$75,000
T7
Miguel Angel Jiménez
-15
$75,000
T7
Steve Flesch
-15
$75,000
T7
Brett Quigley
-5
$227,813
T7
Stephen Ames
-5
$227,813
T7
Kirk Triplett
-5
$227,813
T13
Doug Barron
-13
$53,750
T13
Vijay Singh
-13
$53,750
T13
Fred Couples
-13
$53,750
T13
Scott Parel
-13
$53,750
17
Bernhard La
-12
$47,500
T18
Ernie Els
-11
$42,500
T18
Alex Cejka
-11
$42,500
T20
Retief Goosen
-10
$29,375
T20
Woody Austin
-10
$29,375
T20
Wes Short, Jr.
-10
$29,375
T20
Kenny Perry
-10
$29,375
T24
Kevin Sutherland
-9
$22,500
T24
Jerry Kelly
-9
$22,500
T24
K.J. Choi
-9
$22,500
T27
Paul Broadhurst
-8
$18,958
T27
Rod Pampling
-8
$18,958
T27
Glen Day
-8
$18,958
30
Dicky Pride
-7
$17,500
31
Colin Montgomerie
-5
$16,875
T32
Tim Petrovic
-2
$15,937
T32
Mike Weir
-2
$15,937
34
Gene Sauers
-1
$15,000
In addition to the tournament payouts, the top-five finishers in the season-long points race earn a chunk of money that will be paid out in an annuity.
Bernhard Langer, $1 million
Jim Furyk, $500,000
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $300,000
Ernie Els, $200,000
Jerry Kelly, $100,000
The annuity is set to pay out over 10 years.