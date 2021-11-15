How much money each PGA Tour Champions player earned at the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX — The 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship put a cap on the PGA Tour Champions “super” season.

Phil Mickelson won the season-finale by a shot over Steven Alker. It’s Lefty’s fourth win in six outings on the senior circuit, matching Jack Nicklaus. Mickelson earned $440,000 for the victory at Phoenix Country Club.

Bernhard Langer finished 17th but it was good enough for him to secure the season-long Charles Schwab Cup points title.

Darren Clarke and David Toms finished tied for third at 17 under. Brandt Jobe and Jim Furyk ended up in a tie for fifth.

This was the 20th Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Check out the final payout from the event.

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Phil Mickelson -19 $440,000 2 Steven Alker -18 $250,000 T3 Darren Clarke -17 $192,500 T3 David Toms -17 $192,500 T5 Brandt Jobe -16 $138,125 T5 Jim Furyk -16 $138,125 T7 Paul Goydos -15 $75,000 T7 Miguel Angel Jiménez -15 $75,000 T7 Steve Flesch -15 $75,000 T7 Brett Quigley -5 $227,813 T7 Stephen Ames -5 $227,813 T7 Kirk Triplett -5 $227,813 T13 Doug Barron -13 $53,750 T13 Vijay Singh -13 $53,750 T13 Fred Couples -13 $53,750 T13 Scott Parel -13 $53,750 17 Bernhard La -12 $47,500 T18 Ernie Els -11 $42,500 T18 Alex Cejka -11 $42,500 T20 Retief Goosen -10 $29,375 T20 Woody Austin -10 $29,375 T20 Wes Short, Jr. -10 $29,375 T20 Kenny Perry -10 $29,375 T24 Kevin Sutherland -9 $22,500 T24 Jerry Kelly -9 $22,500 T24 K.J. Choi -9 $22,500 T27 Paul Broadhurst -8 $18,958 T27 Rod Pampling -8 $18,958 T27 Glen Day -8 $18,958 30 Dicky Pride -7 $17,500 31 Colin Montgomerie -5 $16,875 T32 Tim Petrovic -2 $15,937 T32 Mike Weir -2 $15,937 34 Gene Sauers -1 $15,000

In addition to the tournament payouts, the top-five finishers in the season-long points race earn a chunk of money that will be paid out in an annuity.

Bernhard Langer, $1 million

Jim Furyk, $500,000

Miguel Angel Jiménez, $300,000

Ernie Els, $200,000

Jerry Kelly, $100,000

The annuity is set to pay out over 10 years.