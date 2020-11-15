How much money each golfer won at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National

Golfweek
·3 min read

Dustin Johnson will drive down Magnolia Lane with a new green jacket, a sterling silver replica of the Masters Trophy, a gold medal and $2.07 million.

The world No. 1 claimed his second major title in dominant fashion, setting the Masters scoring record at 20 under. Johnson, who won the 2020 FedEx Cup and was the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year, won by five shots over Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, who finished T-2 at 15 under. Justin Thomas came in fourth at 12 under, followed by Rory McIlroy and Dylan Frittelli, T-5 at 11 under.

Check out how much money Johnson and company are taking home from Augusta National Golf Club.

MASTERS: Leaderboard

Masters prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Dustin Johnson

-20

$2,070,000

T2

Cameron Smith

-15

$1,012,000

T2

Sungjae Im

-15

$1,012,000

4

Justin Thomas

-12

$552,000

T5

Rory McIlroy

-11

$437,000

T5

Dylan Frittelli

-11

$437,000

T7

C.T. Pan

-10

$358,417

T7

Brooks Koepka

-10

$358,417

T7

Jon Rahm

-10

$358,417

T10

Webb Simpson

-9

$287,500

T10

Corey Conners

-9

$287,500

T10

Patrick Reed

-9

$287,500

T13

Marc Leishman

-8

$215,625

T13

Hideki Matsuyama

-8

$215,625

T13

Kevin Na

-8

$215,625

T13

Abraham Ancer

-8

$215,625

T17

Xander Schauffele

-7

$178,250

T17

Patrick Cantlay

-7

$178,250

T19

Scottie Scheffler

-6

$144,325

T19

Cameron Champ

-6

$144,325

T19

Tommy Fleetwood

-6

$144,325

T19

Sebastian Munoz

-6

$144,325

T23

Louis Oosthuizen

-5

$115,000

T23

Justin Rose

-5

$115,000

T25

Danny Willett

-4

$91,713

T25

Charl Schwartzel

-4

$91,713

T25

Shane Lowry

-4

$91,713

T25

Ian Poulter

-4

$91,713

T29

Nick Taylor

-3

$74,750

T29

Bernhard Langer

-3

$74,750

T29

Sung Kang

-3

$74,750

T29

Rickie Fowler

-3

$74,750

T29

Chez Reavie

-3

$74,750

T34

Adam Scott

-2

$62,100

T34

Bryson DeChambeau

-2

$62,100

T34

Si Woo Kim

-2

$62,100

T34

Andy Ogletree (a)

-2

T38

Lee Westwood

-1

$50,600

T38

Billy Horschel

-1

$50,600

T38

Tiger Woods

-1

$50,600

T38

Paul Casey

-1

$50,600

T38

Tony Finau

-1

$50,600

T38

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-1

$50,600

T44

Shugo Imahira

E

$41,400

T44

Collin Morikawa

E

$41,400

T46

Matt Wallace

1

$33,672

T46

Charles Howell III

1

$33,672

T46

Matthew Fitzpatrick

1

$33,672

T46

Victor Perez

1

$33,672

T46

Jordan Spieth

1

$33,672

T51

Mike Weir

2

$28,003

T51

Jazz Janewattananond

2

$28,003

T51

Zach Johnson

2

$28,003

T51

Rafael Cabrera Bello

2

$28,003

T55

John Augenstein (a)

3

T55

Phil Mickelson

3

$26,680

57

Bubba Watson

4

$26,450

58

Bernd Wiesberger

6

$26,220

59

Brandt Snedeker

7

$25,990

60

Jimmy Walker

8

$25,760

Adam Hadwin

CUT

$10,000

Gary Woodland

CUT

$10,000

Graeme McDowell

CUT

$10,000

Byeong-Hun An

CUT

$10,000

Max Homa

CUT

$10,000

Andrew Putnam

CUT

$10,000

Justin Harding

CUT

$10,000

Kevin Kisner

CUT

$10,000

Matthew Wolff

CUT

$10,000

J.T. Poston

CUT

$10,000

Francesco Molinari

CUT

$10,000

Fred Couples

CUT

$10,000

Sandy Lyle

CUT

$10,000

Nate Lashley

CUT

$10,000

Jose Maria Olazabal

CUT

$10,000

Matt Kuchar

CUT

$10,000

Henrik Stenson

CUT

$10,000

Brendon Todd

CUT

$10,000

Larry Mize

CUT

$10,000

Lanto Griffin

CUT

$10,000

Tyrrell Hatton

CUT

$10,000

Jason Kokrak

CUT

$10,000

Jason Day

CUT

$10,000

Tyler Duncan

CUT

$10,000

Lucas Glover

CUT

$10,000

Andrew Landry

CUT

$10,000

Erik van Rooyen

WD

$10,000

Vijay Singh

WD

$10,000

James Sugrue (a)

CUT

Lukas Michel (a)

CUT

Yuxin Lin (a)

CUT

Abel Gallegos (a)

CUT

 

Latest Stories