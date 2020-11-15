How much money each golfer won at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National
Dustin Johnson will drive down Magnolia Lane with a new green jacket, a sterling silver replica of the Masters Trophy, a gold medal and $2.07 million.
The world No. 1 claimed his second major title in dominant fashion, setting the Masters scoring record at 20 under. Johnson, who won the 2020 FedEx Cup and was the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year, won by five shots over Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, who finished T-2 at 15 under. Justin Thomas came in fourth at 12 under, followed by Rory McIlroy and Dylan Frittelli, T-5 at 11 under.
Check out how much money Johnson and company are taking home from Augusta National Golf Club.
MASTERS: Leaderboard
Masters prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Dustin Johnson
-20
$2,070,000
T2
Cameron Smith
-15
$1,012,000
T2
Sungjae Im
-15
$1,012,000
4
Justin Thomas
-12
$552,000
T5
Rory McIlroy
-11
$437,000
T5
Dylan Frittelli
-11
$437,000
T7
C.T. Pan
-10
$358,417
T7
Brooks Koepka
-10
$358,417
T7
Jon Rahm
-10
$358,417
T10
Webb Simpson
-9
$287,500
T10
Corey Conners
-9
$287,500
T10
Patrick Reed
-9
$287,500
T13
Marc Leishman
-8
$215,625
T13
Hideki Matsuyama
-8
$215,625
T13
Kevin Na
-8
$215,625
T13
Abraham Ancer
-8
$215,625
T17
Xander Schauffele
-7
$178,250
T17
Patrick Cantlay
-7
$178,250
T19
Scottie Scheffler
-6
$144,325
T19
Cameron Champ
-6
$144,325
T19
Tommy Fleetwood
-6
$144,325
T19
Sebastian Munoz
-6
$144,325
T23
Louis Oosthuizen
-5
$115,000
T23
Justin Rose
-5
$115,000
T25
Danny Willett
-4
$91,713
T25
Charl Schwartzel
-4
$91,713
T25
Shane Lowry
-4
$91,713
T25
Ian Poulter
-4
$91,713
T29
Nick Taylor
-3
$74,750
T29
Bernhard Langer
-3
$74,750
T29
Sung Kang
-3
$74,750
T29
Rickie Fowler
-3
$74,750
T29
Chez Reavie
-3
$74,750
T34
Adam Scott
-2
$62,100
T34
Bryson DeChambeau
-2
$62,100
T34
Si Woo Kim
-2
$62,100
T34
Andy Ogletree (a)
-2
—
T38
Lee Westwood
-1
$50,600
T38
Billy Horschel
-1
$50,600
T38
Tiger Woods
-1
$50,600
T38
Paul Casey
-1
$50,600
T38
Tony Finau
-1
$50,600
T38
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
-1
$50,600
T44
Shugo Imahira
E
$41,400
T44
Collin Morikawa
E
$41,400
T46
Matt Wallace
1
$33,672
T46
Charles Howell III
1
$33,672
T46
Matthew Fitzpatrick
1
$33,672
T46
Victor Perez
1
$33,672
T46
Jordan Spieth
1
$33,672
T51
Mike Weir
2
$28,003
T51
Jazz Janewattananond
2
$28,003
T51
Zach Johnson
2
$28,003
T51
Rafael Cabrera Bello
2
$28,003
T55
John Augenstein (a)
3
—
T55
Phil Mickelson
3
$26,680
57
Bubba Watson
4
$26,450
58
Bernd Wiesberger
6
$26,220
59
Brandt Snedeker
7
$25,990
60
Jimmy Walker
8
$25,760
–
Adam Hadwin
CUT
$10,000
–
Gary Woodland
CUT
$10,000
–
Graeme McDowell
CUT
$10,000
–
Byeong-Hun An
CUT
$10,000
–
Max Homa
CUT
$10,000
–
Andrew Putnam
CUT
$10,000
–
Justin Harding
CUT
$10,000
–
Kevin Kisner
CUT
$10,000
–
Matthew Wolff
CUT
$10,000
–
J.T. Poston
CUT
$10,000
–
Francesco Molinari
CUT
$10,000
–
Fred Couples
CUT
$10,000
–
Sandy Lyle
CUT
$10,000
–
Nate Lashley
CUT
$10,000
–
Jose Maria Olazabal
CUT
$10,000
–
Matt Kuchar
CUT
$10,000
–
Henrik Stenson
CUT
$10,000
–
Brendon Todd
CUT
$10,000
–
Larry Mize
CUT
$10,000
–
Lanto Griffin
CUT
$10,000
–
Tyrrell Hatton
CUT
$10,000
–
Jason Kokrak
CUT
$10,000
–
Jason Day
CUT
$10,000
–
Tyler Duncan
CUT
$10,000
–
Lucas Glover
CUT
$10,000
–
Andrew Landry
CUT
$10,000
–
Erik van Rooyen
WD
$10,000
–
Vijay Singh
WD
$10,000
–
James Sugrue (a)
CUT
—
–
Lukas Michel (a)
CUT
—
–
Yuxin Lin (a)
CUT
—
–
Abel Gallegos (a)
CUT
—