How much does Patty Gasso make? Salary, contract details for Oklahoma softball coach

Patty Gasso not only is Oklahoma softball's most accomplished coach ever, but also may just be the greatest coach in the history of the sport.

The Sooners' coach since 1995, Gasso has led Oklahoma to back-to-back-to-back national championships and is looking for a four-peat this season. She also ranks third all-time in wins by a single coach (1,502-351-2) in Division I softball history and holds the record for all-time winning percentage (.810).

Altogether, Gasso has won seven national championships in her career, tied for the second-most ever behind Arizona legend Mike Candrea. The 61-year-old coach's ability to create a dynasty with the Sooners has deservedly made her the sport's highest-paid coach, a title she has owned for numerous years.

As the Sooners aim for a historic fourth consecutive WCWS title, here's a look at the contract details for Gasso, including her salary:

How much does Patty Gasso make?

Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso makes $1.775 million annually, after her latest raise was approved by OU's Board of Regents in September 2022.

Gasso's original raise included a $20,000 boost to her base salary, raising that total to $300,000, along with a $130,000 raise to the additional income portion of her contract, improving that total to $825,000. Her additional income portion increases by $50,000 each July 1 through 2028, with the contract currently paying her $875,000 in the unrestricted private funds portion.

Gasso also receives a fully vested $300,000 each year in retirement income, along with $200,000 every Feb. 1 as a stay benefit. Gasso's retirement income also raised to $400,000 annually on July 1, 2023.

Patty Gasso salary, contract details

The Sooners coach's contract is currently signed through June 2028. Here's Gasso's pay breakdown for 2024:

Base salary: $300,000

Additional income: $925,000 (increases from $875,000 on July 1)

Retirement: $400,000

Stay benefit: $200,000

Total: $1.775 million

Patty Gasso record

Record: 1,502-351-2

National championships: 2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023

