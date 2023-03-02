MSU WR Jayden Reed NFL Draft profile, analysis from Packers Wire

Could Jayden Reed be heading to the Green Bay Packers to continue his football career?

Reed is one of a few former Spartans that could hear their names called during April’s NFL Draft. Reed had a successful career at Michigan State and has earned the opportunity to play at the next level.

So would Reed be a good selection for the Green Bay Packers? Learn more about how Reed would fit in with the Packers in one of the latest “Unpacking Future Packers” stories on Packers Wire below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Football!

REPORT: 4-star DL Xadavien Sims locks in visit to Michigan State football Michigan State football QB Katin Houser to donate a percentage of NIL earnings to Spartan Strong foundation Where MSU football, rest of Big Ten lands in 247Sports way-too-early 2023 bowl projections

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire